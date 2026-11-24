The woman behind one of Grand Theft Auto VI's most talked-about characters has finally revealed her identity, giving fans a closer look at the actress responsible for bringing the viral Mandy to life.

American actress and model Lexie Shoaibi confirmed that she portrayed the flirtatious non-playable character (NPC), performing both her voice acting and motion capture for Rockstar Games' blockbuster. Her announcement has prompted renewed interest in the actress as players continue sharing clips of Mandy's memorable encounter with protagonist Jason.

Who Is Lexie Shoaibi, the GTA 6 Mandy Actress?

Lexie Shoaibi is an American actress and model based in New York who has worked across television, animation, independent films and social media.

According to published profiles, Shoaibi trained at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. Her acting credits include an appearance as Zoe in the legal drama The Good Fight and voice work as Dr MedusaSaurus in the animated Disney Channel series Hamster & Gretel.

She has also appeared in independent short films, including Paradise by the Dashboard Light (2016) and Atom (2021). Beyond acting, Shoaibi has developed an online presence through comedy and lifestyle content shared on social media.

Her involvement in GTA 6 has now introduced her to a much wider gaming audience, with players keen to learn more about the performer behind Mandy.

Lexie Shoaibi Confirms Playing Mandy in GTA 6

Shoaibi revealed her involvement in Rockstar Games' latest release through an Instagram announcement on 19 November, the day GTA 6 launched.

'I can now share with you guys a secret. I am in GTA 6. I play Mandy. I do her voice over and her motion capture. And she's a lot of fun. So if you've played the game, let me know if you find me,' she said.

The announcement confirmed that Shoaibi was responsible for both the character's dialogue and physical performance, ending speculation among players about the identity of Mandy's actress.

Her confirmation also highlighted the work involved in creating video game characters, where performers contribute more than just their voices to bring fictional personalities to life.

Why GTA 6's Mandy Became a Viral Character

Mandy appears early in GTA 6's opening chapter during a mission involving Jason and his employer, Brian Heder.

Jason visits Mandy's home in Key Lento to collect overdue rent on Brian's behalf. However, the routine errand takes an unexpected turn when he ends up fixing her sink while Mandy makes several apparent attempts to flirt with him.

The encounter quickly attracted attention across social media, with players sharing gameplay footage and discussing the character's behaviour.

Some fans also began exploring whether Jason could pursue Mandy romantically despite his relationship with Lucia. Her unusual interaction with the protagonist helped turn the supporting NPC into an unexpected talking point following the game's release.

Mandy's popularity also prompted players to investigate the actress responsible for her performance, eventually leading to Shoaibi's identity reveal.

GTA 6 Released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Grand Theft Auto VI launched on Thursday, 19 November 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with the game unlocking at midnight local time. Developed by Rockstar Games, the highly anticipated title features protagonists Jason and Lucia and introduces players to the fictional state of Leonida.

Since its release, characters and encounters throughout the game have generated online discussions, with Mandy becoming one of the supporting figures to attract attention beyond the main storyline.