Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that her husband, Cooke Maroney, told her to 'get a hotel room' after an unscented hair mask she tested for four days left her hair smelling like fish.

The 36-year-old actor shared the story in an interview with The Cut for its October 2026 cover, published as her haircare brand, mes°, launched on Tuesday, 27 October. Lawrence said she left an unscented version of the brand's Multitask Repair Mask in her hair for four days while testing products.

'My husband was like, "If you don't wash your hair, you have to get a hotel room,"' she recalled.

The anecdote offers a glimpse of Lawrence's involvement in developing the range, which she created with Jasmina Aganovic, founder and chief executive of biotechnology beauty company Arcaea.

Lawrence's Four-Day Hair Mask Test

The Multitask Repair Mask is designed for use on dry hair. Mes° says it can be left on for five minutes or overnight, or used as a styling product for a glossy, slicked-back look. Lawrence's four-day experiment went beyond those stated application options.

The brand launched with three products: the Multitask Repair Mask, priced at $52 (£39.14); the Good Roots Volume Mist, at $34 (£25.59); and the Off-Duty Restyling Serum, at $44 (£33.12). They are available directly to consumers through mesbeauty.com.

Lawrence said creating the products gave her the same 'electric buzz' she experiences when developing a character for a film. She also acknowledged that promoting the brand could be daunting.

'I have to pretend I've made the greatest thing on earth,' she said. 'Otherwise it gets too scary. It's a form of forced manifestation.'

What Mes° Claims Its Products Can Do

The Multitask Repair Mask contains a biomimetic tri-lipid complex and olive squalene. Mes° says repeated use before washing, compared with repeated washing without the mask, can result in six times less breakage and up to 158 per cent more lipids in hair's protective barrier. The company also reports a 32 per cent reduction in protein loss during washing compared with untreated hair.

The Good Roots Volume Mist combines root-lifting styling agents with the company's ARC-5 technology and Mediterranean microalgae. Mes° says it delivers 2.5 times more volume and reduces scalp oiliness by 75 per cent.

The Off-Duty Restyling Serum is a bi-phase formula designed to smooth frizz, restore shine and help reshape hair between washes. The company also claims it provides heat protection of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and reports reduced frizz in product testing.

These figures are claims made by Mes°, not guarantees of results for every user. The company's product pages describe testing behind some of the figures, but the results should not be interpreted as independent proof that all consumers will experience the same benefits.

Lawrence on Motherhood and Beauty

Lawrence married art gallery director Cooke Maroney in 2019. Their first son, Cy, was born in 2022. People reported in April 2025, citing sources, that the couple had welcomed a second son; his name has not been made public.

In the interview, Lawrence also spoke about wanting to be a 'sexy mum' and her plans to have a facelift in the future. She said she wanted to look put-together at school drop-off, even on mornings when she had barely had time to get ready.

'At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s--t together even when I've just woken up and don't have my s--t together,' she said.

Lawrence has also spoken about how becoming a parent changed her approach to work. At the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, she said children affected decisions about whether, where and when she worked.

'Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible,' she said.

The launch marks Lawrence's move from years spent in front of the camera to developing products herself. Her account of testing the mask for four days provides a personal example of the hands-on process behind Mes°—and a reminder that the brand's intended uses are distinct from her own experiment.