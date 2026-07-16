Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis reportedly have no relationship with their cousins Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as the long-running rift between Prince William and Prince Harry continues.

According to People magazine, the cousins have had little or no contact in recent years, with the divide between the brothers now extending to the next generation of the Royal Family.

The report follows Prince Harry's recent visit to the UK, during which he reunited with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Highgrove but reportedly had no contact with Prince William. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have not commented publicly on the claims.

Harry's UK Visit Did Not Reunite the Brothers

Prince Harry travelled to the UK earlier this month for a series of engagements, including an Invictus Games Foundation event in London.

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On the first day of the visit, Harry and Prince William carried out separate public engagements around 12 miles apart, but there was no indication they met. People reported there had been 'no contact' between the brothers despite Harry's return to Britain.

Harry later reunited with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House alongside Meghan, Archie and Lilibet. British media reported it was the King's first meeting with his youngest grandchildren in four years, while Archie and Lilibet were visiting Britain for the first time during the same period. The gathering was kept private and no official photographs were released.

The publication reported Harry's relationship with his father had improved following the meeting. However, there was no public indication of any reconciliation with William or an opportunity for their children to spend time together.

Royal Cousins Growing Up Separately

According to the magazine, the continuing divide between William and Harry has extended to the next generation, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis said to have no relationship with Archie and Lilibet, who live with their parents in Montecito, California.

The families have largely lived separate lives since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. Relations deteriorated further following Harry's memoir Spare, published in 2023, which detailed disagreements with members of the Royal Family.

Archie and Lilibet have spent most of their lives in California, while George, Charlotte and Louis have remained in the UK, where they regularly appear alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales during official engagements.

Neither Kensington Palace nor representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly commented on the reported relationship between the cousins.

No Public Sign of Family Reconciliation

Harry's reunion with King Charles has prompted fresh speculation about whether relations with Prince William might also improve, although there is no public indication that has happened.

Royal historian Robert Lacey previously told People he believed meaningful reconciliation was unlikely without significant efforts from both sides. Historian Amanda Foreman also told the magazine that both brothers appeared to want any reconciliation to happen on their own terms, making progress difficult.

While Harry's recent meeting with King Charles marked a rare sign of improving relations between father and son, there has been no comparable progress between William and Harry. The continuing divide has left their children growing up with little or no relationship.