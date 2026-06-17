The Prince and Princess of Wales have confirmed that Prince George will attend Eton College from next year, ending years of speculation over whether the future king might instead follow his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, to Marlborough College.

The decision means George, who turns 13 this summer, will continue a royal educational tradition established by both Prince William and Prince Harry, who studied at the prestigious Berkshire boarding school. Eton, founded in 1440 by King Henry VI, is located close to the Wales family's Windsor home and has long been regarded as a leading option for the heir's eldest son.

For several years, royal commentators and education observers had speculated that the Prince and Princess might choose a different path for George, with Catherine's former school frequently cited as a serious contender.

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Why Marlborough Was Considered

Much of the speculation centred on Marlborough College, the co-educational Wiltshire school attended by Catherine.

Unlike Eton, which remains boys-only, Marlborough offers a mixed educational environment and has long been associated with the Middleton family. Royal watchers frequently suggested that Catherine's positive experience at the school could influence the decision for her eldest son.

Reports over the past two years indicated that the Prince and Princess were considering several leading schools as George approached secondary education. Both Eton and Marlborough were reported to have hosted visits by the family, fuelling debate over whether George would follow his father's route or take a different educational path.

Why Eton Won Out

While Marlborough remained a prominent alternative, Eton was widely viewed as the frontrunner because of its location and royal connections.

The school is situated close to Windsor, allowing George to remain relatively near home while benefiting from the security arrangements required for a future monarch. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward previously suggested that security considerations would play an important role in the decision, noting that any school attended by George would need to balance protection with as normal a school experience as possible.

The decision also places George in a line of royal pupils that includes both Prince William and Prince Harry. When William enrolled in 1995, his attendance marked a significant departure from previous royal generations, many of whom attended Gordonstoun in Scotland. George's move to Eton therefore continues the educational path established by his father rather than returning to older royal traditions.

🚨 NEW: Buckingham Palace has announced Prince George will attend Eton College from September pic.twitter.com/Dw9gFlCOUi — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 16, 2026

Following William's Path

George is expected to leave Lambrook School, where he currently studies alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and begin life at Eton's boarding community next year.

The school is known for combining academic study with a broad extracurricular programme that includes sport, music, debating, drama and volunteering opportunities. Annual boarding fees are now understood to exceed £63,000, making Eton one of the most expensive schools in the United Kingdom.

The move also marks one of the most significant milestones of George's childhood so far. As second in line to the throne, his transition to secondary education is likely to attract close public attention while gradually preparing him for the greater responsibilities that will accompany his future role.

For years, speculation focused on whether George would follow his father's route to Eton or his mother's path through Marlborough College. That debate has now been settled, but attention is likely to turn to how the future king adapts to life at one of Britain's most closely watched schools.