Samsung showed off a new prototype device dubbed Flex Hybrid at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. The display of the recently unveiled device adopts two advanced technologies.

You can effortlessly slide and fold the Flex Hybrid. The left edge features a display, while the right side houses an additional screen space that seamlessly slides outward.

Samsung Display confirmed the device is a prototype of upcoming Samsung laptops. However, the prototype device's peak brightness, resolution, and other key specifications remain a mystery.

Still, Samsung Display revealed that the left side of the Flex Hybrid adopts a foldable technology. Likewise, the right side of the screen uses slideable technology.

The 10.5 inches smaller display has an aspect ratio of 4:3. The 12.4 inches larger display, on the other hand, delivers an aspect ratio of 16:10. Users can watch movies and videos on both displays.

However, it is worth mentioning here that concepts like these usually do not see the light of day. Yet, the Flex Hybrid might appear as an end product since it is a part of the company's current product strategy.

With a whopping 88 percent share, Samsung is currently at the forefront of the foldable smartphones segment. Last year, the tech giant unveiled its flagship foldable phones dubbed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Moreover, Samsung is reportedly prepping to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 later this year. To recap, Samsung Display CEO JS Choi showed off an upcoming 17-inch large-screen slidable display back in September during the Intel Innovation 2022.

The display is slated to make its first public appearance at CES 2023. The slideable display from Samsung comprises two concepts including Flex Slidable Duet and Flex Slidable Solo.

Flex Slidable Solo is capable of expanding the screen in one direction. However, the Flex Slidable Duet allows you to expand the screen in two directions. The 13 to 14 inches screen is extremely portable as well.

Lastly, it can expand up to 17.3 inches. So, it will come in handy for watching movies, playing games, or multitasking.