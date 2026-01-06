Two of the biggest names in technology, Samsung and Google, have taken an aggressive route at the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into home appliances — particularly the television — transforming it into a central hub for everyday life.

At this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, commencing today, 6 January, Samsung unveiled its latest TV lineup, under its 'Your Companion to AI Living' theme.

According to Samsung's vision, the colossal 130-inch Micro RGB television in the centre of its display lineup 'represents a monumental leap in scale and picture quality', as it features Samsung's highest resolution spectrum ever and its 'Timeless Frame' design that reduces visual distractions, ensuring the image commands attention. The massive TV is positioned as Samsung's showpiece for AI-enhanced viewing, but it only gets better.

To enhance the experience, using Samsung's Vision AI Companion (VAC) as a complete entertainment companion allows for elevated viewing experience with watch guides. VAC also offers dining and mood features.

TM Roh, Samsung's Device eXperience Division CEO, revealed the South Korean tech giant is working towards developing a more integrated and more personalised mobile, visual display and home service experience for users. 'With our global connected ecosystem, and by embedding AI across categories, Samsung is leading the way to offer more meaningful everyday AI experiences', Roh said.

Google Gemini AI in the Big Screen

With Samsung's Vision AI Companion integrated into its 2026 TV lineup, Google expands the living room and entertainment experience. Google announced at CES 2026 Gemini AI's TV integration, turning the cinematic canvas into a voice-controlled smart assistant, and even a creative hub.

$GOOGL Introduces new Gemini for Google TV features pic.twitter.com/K72S9Mz1uT — Market Rebellion (@MarketRebels) January 5, 2026

With this, Gemini for Google TV allows users to adjust picture and sound without having to reach for the remote control and navigate menus — a simple voice command will do. But that's not all Google's Gemini AI can do. Photos and videos stored in Google's photo database can also be accessible and editable via voice prompts all from the TV interface.

In a 9to5Google report, Google is also integrating genAI models such as Nano Banana and Veo to generate AI images and videos, giving commentators a preview at CES 2026. Google and your smart TV will become a communicative AI assistant that lets you utilise the size of your screen and turn it into an entertainment centrepiece.

An AI-powered TV that lets you change settings and edit photos and videos via voice prompt may not be as exciting as news headlines involving space tech or electric vehicles, but AI embedded in household televisions, which tend to be one of the most connected devices, places Google and Samsung in the most influential position in letting users interact with home tech more broadly.

Everyday tasks, including the most mundane ones, are significantly simplified with AI-driven tools for home, and with Google's Gemini enhancements, both Google and Samsung are positioning themselves in the centre of AI-powered interaction that seamlessly blends entertainment, media, and connectivity of smart home ecosystems into practical daily use.

As CES 2026 in Las Vegas moves forward, what's clear is that Samsung and Google are placing their names in AI-powered entertainment and home management. In the end, Samsung and Google's visions at CES 2026 are less about visual fanfare and more about quiet influence. By integrating AI deeper into television screens, some speculate that it's a power play from both companies that slowly unfolds, measured in routine interactions from a device that's already at the centre of homes.