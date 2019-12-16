Chance the Rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he is cancelling his "Big Tour," that was scheduled in support of his debut studio album "The Big Day."

The "Hot Shower" singer said he is taking the time off for his family and promised to "come back stronger and better in 2020."

After releasing the "Big Day" album on July 26 this year, the rapper announced his North American arena tour but postponed it in September following the birth of his second child- daughter Marli, reports E! News. Chance the Rapper changed his tour dates to spend time with his children and his wife Kirsten Corley and wrote in an Instagram post at the time- "This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work."

However, on Sunday, the "No Problem" the 26-year-old announced that he is not rescheduling, but completely cancelling the tour. Chance said he would use the time to spend with his family and make some new music.

"Hey guys I've decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it's for the best. I'm gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date," the rapper announced.

Chance apologised to those who had already purchased tickets to his show and said: "I'm deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert."

The rapper expressed gratitude to his team and family for being strong and wrote: "Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless."

The Chicago rapper was scheduled to resume his "Big Tour" in January in California, in cities including San Diego and San Francisco. He was also set to perform in Detroit, Denver, Houston, Dallas among other cities.