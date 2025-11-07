A thunderous growl ripped through the Miss World Chile stage as 27-year-old Ignacia Fernández, draped in an elegant black gown, unleashed a ferocious death metal performance unlike any seen before in pageant history.

No pop ballad, no ballet routine—just guttural vocals, crushing riffs, and raw authenticity that left audiences breathless. In one electrifying moment, the model and musician didn't just compete—she redefined what it means to be a beauty queen.

Who Is Ignacia Fernández?

Ignacia Fernández, a 27-year-old Chilean model and lead vocalist of progressive death metal band Decessus, is also the representative of the Las Condes district in this year's Miss World Chile.

Fernández co-founded the band in 2020. Last Sunday, 2 November, Fernández took the stage with Decessus guitarist Carlos Palma, belting out powerful guttural vocals while wearing an elegant black gown. Palma supported with heavy, deep‑djent riffs, as the duo performed their original song on national television.

Her performance took the audience and judges by surprise, quickly going viral on social media and earning a standing ovation. This moment has propelled Fernández into the final 20 contestants, with the Miss World Chile crown set to be awarded this Sunday, 9 November.

She also hopes to represent her country at a future Miss Universe event.

Barrier-Breaking Performance

In an Instagram post, Fernández shared, 'Metal has been a fundamental part of who I am as a person and in my life: a refuge, a source of strength and purpose.' She added, speaking about her death growls on TV, 'Being able to express it on stage at Chilevisión and Miss Mundo Chile was an opportunity I deeply value.'

Her performance challenges conventional beauty-pageant norms, which often focus on talents like pop singing, dancing, or reciting. Instead, she brought extreme metal to the stage, and duality as both a fashion model and a death-metal vocalist highlights the idea that one can embrace seemingly contrasting roles and do both with authenticity.

She continued, 'It was a great experience to break down barriers on open television, inspire, be real with it, and show that you don't have to fear the prejudices of others.'

Fernández also thanked her band, 'Thanks to my band @carlospalmaofficial and @decessus_official for accompanying me and to everyone who has shown their support 🤘❤️ horns up.'

Since its formation in 2020, the Santiago-based band Decessus has shared the stage with major acts like Jinjer, Epica, and Fleshgod Apocalypse. Their latest single, 'Dark Flames,' was released in September.

Ignacia Fernández Gained Social Media Attention

Following her performance, Fernández has captured widespread attention online, with many applauding her for more than just her impressive vocal talent. People are praising her for challenging conventional beauty-pageant norms and for staying true to herself by embracing her unique identity.

One penned, 'Since we were girls, you've always stayed true to your essence 😍 Nothing can stop you—we support you, we love you ❤️'

Another added, 'Beautiful! I love your performance. Growling is a challenging technique to master, and it's clear you've nailed it! I hope you win and proudly represent your country.'

Others expressed their excitement, saying, 'This makes me so happy!! 🖤 It's so inspiring to see a metal girlie in the pageant world!'

One user echoed the sentiment, 'Even if she doesn't win Miss World, she's already opened doors for Metal in mainstream beauty—Miss Metal for the win! ❤'

Another admirer commented, 'A truly unique and killer combination...a top world beauty and an amazing death-metal singer. My full respect. 🤘'

Her bold choice to perform death metal has made a powerful statement, inspiring others to break free from societal expectations and express their true selves without fear of judgment.