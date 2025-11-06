If you tuned into ABC this Tuesday night expecting to see Kaitlin Olson's brilliant, chaotic, and impeccably dressed crime-solver, Morgan Gillory, you were likely met with disappointment. That's because after airing its seventh episode on 28 October 2025, the hit show High Potential is now on a long mid-season break, leaving fans to analyse a major cliffhanger for over two months.

Do not adjust your television; this is a planned break. Fans will have to wait a couple of months to reunite with Morgan and the LAPD team. This is the standard winter hiatus for many major US network shows, allowing High Potential Season 2 to return with new episodes during the peak viewing period in the new year. The seventh episode, which served as the fall finale, aired on 28 October 2025.

What Makes High Potential Season 2 So Compelling?

For those new to the series, High Potential centres on Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), a single mother of three with a genius-level IQ of 160. Her mind sees connections, patterns, and clues that everyone else misses. However, she also has a deeply anti-authoritarian streak and a chaotic personal life, which made her an ineffective employee at most jobs, including her role as a cleaner for the LAPD.

After she helps solve a complex case, she is offered a job as a consultant, partnering her with the stoic, by-the-book detective, Karadec (Daniel Sunjata). The show's heart is this brilliant 'odd couple' dynamic, blending sharp humour with genuine mystery. The series is an American adaptation of the hugely successful French show Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (or HPI), which has become a global phenomenon.

The High Potential Season 2 Cliffhanger Fans Are Talking About

The High Potential Season 2 fall finale left viewers with two major plot threads dangling. The main case involved a $20 million Rembrandt theft. Morgan found herself working with, and becoming romantically entangled with, a charming art recovery expert named Rhys Eastman (Aiden Turner).

In the episode's final moments, she discovers a scar on his shoulder, leading her to the horrifying realisation that he is likely the master thief, 'Jean-Baptiste.' Just as she processes this, Karadec calls to inform her that a dead body has been found in connection with the case, meaning Morgan is now in the apartment of a potential murderer.

Simultaneously, the season-long mystery surrounding Morgan's 'dead' ex, Roman, deepened when her daughter Ava (Amirah J) contacted the one man who claims to have a link to him.

The Characters Fuelling High Potential Season 2

Beyond Olson and Sunjata, the show's fantastic ensemble cast keeps viewers hooked. The High Potential Season 2 cast includes Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev 'Oz' Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena.

A significant new addition for High Potential Season 2 is Steve Howey, who plays the new precinct captain, Nick Wagner. His arrival has shaken up the team's dynamic, as his direct leadership style often puts him in direct conflict with Morgan's unpredictable methods.

When Does High Potential Season 2 Return to ABC and Hulu?

The wait for the resolution of that cliffhanger will end in 2026. The next new episode of High Potential will air on ABC on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. This marks a hiatus of more than two full months.

For streamers, episodes are available the following day on Hulu. For those who need to catch up or simply want to re-watch the clues, High Potential Season 2, episodes 1-7, are all currently streaming with a Hulu subscription.

How to Watch High Potential Season 2 on Hulu

For viewers who subscribe to Hulu to watch High Potential, be aware of recent pricing changes. Hulu's ad-supported plan officially costs more as of Oct. 21. New customers will now pay $12 per month or $120 per year, an increase from $10 per month or $100 per year. Existing ad-based Hulu customers will pay the new price on or after Oct. 21.

The ad-free version of Hulu remains unchanged at $19 per month. There are also a variety of bundles that include Hulu, such as the Hulu, Disney Plus and Max bundle.

The two-month wait for High Potential Season 2 could not have come at a more suspenseful time. With Morgan potentially in the apartment of a murderer and the mystery of her past deepening, the hiatus will be a long one for fans. The fall finale left viewers with major questions that will have to wait until 2026.