As the promotional tour for the final season of Stranger Things ramps up, one of its biggest stars is conspicuously absent. David Harbour, who has portrayed the beloved police chief Jim Hopper for five series, has remained silent and largely out of sight, fuelling speculation as his name becomes entangled in a web of public and private controversy.

While his castmates embark on a global press tour, Harbour's absence is raising eyebrows. The timing is particularly notable, coming just as the 50-year-old actor faces bombshell cheating allegations from his ex-wife, singer Lily Allen, and stunning claims of on-set misconduct from his co-star, Millie Bobby Brown.

Why Is David Harbour Missing From The Stranger Things Tour?

The cast of Stranger Things has been actively promoting the show's final chapter, but Harbour has been a ghost. He was notably missing from a recent Time magazine video feature where castmates like Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and Finn Wolfhard reminisced about their time on the show.

While other prominent actors like Winona Ryder and Maya Hawke were also absent from that specific feature, Harbour's social media has been devoid of any promotion for the recently released series five trailer. A source told Vanity Fair that the actor's commitment to filming another project prevented him from being active on the press tour, which includes stops in New York, Los Angeles, and São Paulo. The Standard has also reached out to Harbour's representative for comment.

Did Lily Allen's Album Expose An Alleged Affair?

Adding to the drama, Harbour's ex-wife, Lily Allen, 40, has made headlines with her tell-all album, West End Girl. In it, she accuses the actor of cheating and reportedly goes as far as to name the woman with whom he allegedly had an affair. The accusations have cast a long shadow over Harbour's public image just as his hit show reaches its conclusion.

David Harbour won’t be part of the Stranger Things 5 press tour. pic.twitter.com/WwQcyGta83 — Stranger Things Memes (@SThingsMeme) November 6, 2025

What's Behind Millie Bobby Brown's 'Bullying And Harassment' Complaint?

Perhaps most damaging are the reports concerning his co-star, Millie Bobby Brown. According to the Mail on Sunday, the 21-year-old actress filed a formal complaint against Harbour, accusing him of 'bullying and harassment' before filming on the final series began.

'Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season', a source told the paper. 'There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months'. Following the complaint, Brown was reportedly accompanied on set by a personal representative during filming, which wrapped in December 2024. Netflix has declined to comment on the allegations.

Further fuelling speculation, a 2024 MTV interview has resurfaced, appearing to hint at on-set tension. When asked if Harbour's character could officiate her wedding to Jake Bongiovi, Brown looked uncomfortable, pausing before replying warily, 'Yes... Yes. I don't know how I feel...'. She then suggested Matthew Modine, who plays Papa in the series, for the role. Modine ultimately officiated the young couple's wedding, who have since welcomed an adopted baby girl, according to a recent report.