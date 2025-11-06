David Harbour is reflecting on his life's 'pain, slip ups and mistakes.' While the Stranger Things star, 50, spoke philosophically about his 'path,' his words are landing with heavy significance.

The interview comes amid his high-profile split from singer Lily Allen and recent, unconfirmed reports of a serious claim made by his co-star, Millie Bobby Brown.

Speaking to Esquire Spain in a recently published interview, Harbour was asked if he would change anything about his personal or professional life. He described it as a 'hard question'.

'I would change either everything or nothing,' Harbour told the publication.

He framed this as accepting one's 'path' completely. 'You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there's truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that,' he explained.

He compared it to a 'house of cards', noting that, 'the minute you try to change one thing you kind of have to change it all.'

Why David Harbour's Words Are Being Dissected

These philosophical thoughts are being closely examined in light of his much-publicised estrangement from Lily Allen. The couple married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2020 but are now separated.

Allen's latest album, West End Girl, was released last month. She confirmed to Vogue that it was inspired, in part, by their relationship and its 'demise.'

The album is already making waves for its candid, 'gritty details,' including what Allen described as 'instances of emotional infidelity.' However, the singer also cautioned that her lyrics are not 'all gospel.'

'There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that's not to say that it's all gospel,' Allen said.

David Harbour Faces Unconfirmed 'Stranger Things' Allegations

Adding another layer of intense scrutiny, Harbour has also been in the headlines for a separate, professional matter.

A recent report alleged that his Stranger Things co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, filed a claim of harassment against him. This claim reportedly occurred before they started filming the final season of their hit Netflix series.

It is critical to note that IBTimes UK has not independently confirmed that any such claim was made. The network has reportedly reached out to representatives for both Harbour and Brown for comment.

Harbour did not directly address the split or the unconfirmed report in the Esquire interview. Instead, he offered a final thought on how hardship shapes his work. He mused, 'if you've never been through anything, what do you really have to offer?'

He concluded that if he changed his past, he would lose his edge. 'If I were to change anything, I'd change everything, and just make my life happy and silly and like, whatever, and then I wouldn't be an artist anymore,' he said. 'And that would suck.'