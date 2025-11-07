Zarine Khan, a beloved figure from Bollywood's golden era and one of India's most respected interior designers, passed away on 7 November 2025 at the age of 81.

Her death marks the end of an era for the illustrious Khan family, whose influence has shaped both Indian cinema and contemporary design for generations.

Zarine is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and their four children — Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and actor Zayed Khan.

From Silver Screen to Design Legacy

Before marrying Sanjay Khan in 1966, Zarine had a brief but memorable career in Hindi cinema. She appeared in films such as Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali, showcasing her elegance and screen presence. Though she stepped away from acting, her creative journey continued in the world of interior design, where she built a reputation for refined taste and timeless style.

Her daughter Sussanne Khan would later follow in her footsteps, becoming one of India's most sought-after interior designers. Zarine's influence extended beyond aesthetics—she was known for her warmth, hospitality, and ability to make any space feel like home.

A Culinary Tribute

Zarine also authored a cookbook titled Family Secret, which featured recipes passed down through generations. The book was a celebration of heritage and home cooking, blending traditional flavours with personal anecdotes. It remains a cherished keepsake among family and friends, reflecting her love for nurturing through food.

Her final Instagram post, shared by daughter Sussanne, captured this spirit of grace and warmth. The post featured candid family moments and a heartfelt birthday tribute, celebrating Zarine's 81st birthday in July. Sussanne wrote: 'You are my world, my universe, my heartbeat, and the reason I exist'.

Bollywood Pays Its Respects

Following the news of her death, tributes poured in from across the film industry. Hrithik Roshan, Zarine's former son-in-law, attended the private memorial alongside his partner Saba Azad. Other attendees included Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin.

The Khan family, known for its close-knit ties and public grace, has requested privacy during this time of mourning. Zarine's passing was confirmed by multiple outlets, including Financial Express and Outlook India, which highlighted her contributions to both cinema and design.

A Life Remembered

Zarine Khan's legacy is one of elegance, resilience, and creativity. She was more than a star wife—she was a woman of substance who shaped the lives of those around her with quiet strength and unwavering love. Her influence is evident in the careers of her children, the warmth of her home, and the memories she leaves behind.

As Bollywood mourns her loss, the industry also celebrates a life well lived—one that bridged glamour and grace, tradition and innovation, family and fame.