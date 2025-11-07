Stefon Diggs is officially confirmed as the biological father of a six-month-old child through a paternity test. But who is the baby mama who is not his current girlfriend, Cardi B?

Reports named Diggs' baby mama, Aileen Lopera. She gave birth to their daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, in April. But their legal battle for the acknowledgement of paternity started in December 2024, when she was still pregnant.

Who is Aileen Lopera?

Diggs' ex is known as a social media influencer, with over 300,000 followers on her Instagram page.

She uses @lordgisselle/GiGi as her Instagram handle.

She often shares photos of herself wearing revealing outfits and skimpy swimsuits. Lopera also mentioned that she is the CEO of @theskinline_ and the ambassador for retail brand, @fashionnova.

Lopera also shared that Diggs is not the first celebrity she encountered. People Magazine also revealed that she shared a video of herself online while dining with Rob Kardashian in 2020.

Lopera as a Mother

Aside from Charliee, Lopera also has an older daughter named Emoniee.

The 14-year-old is constantly featured in Lopera's Instagram feed. She even captioned her 13th birthday greeting with her thoughts on motherhood, saying that it is 'the best thing that's ever happened to me.'

Her Legal Battle with Diggs

Lopera filed a lawsuit against Diggs late last year when she was still pregnant with Charliee.

She intended to have full legal and physical custody of their child, but also wanted the New England Patriots star to have visitation rights.

Diggs, who also had an eight-year-old daughter at that time, requested a paternity test to prove that Lopera's child is really his.

The football player wanted joint legal and physical custody of the baby if the paternity test turned out to be positive.

Since the paternity test result is already out, Diggs has yet to release a statement about having a child with the Instagram model.

Diggs' Growing List of Baby Mamas

The 31-year-old football pro just cemented his record as the first Patriots receiver in history to achieve 100 receiving yards games in a single season. But his reputation as an athlete is being overshadowed by cheating and pregnancy rumours.

Just recently, two women were said to be impregnated by 'Boldak Yellow' rapper Cardi B's boyfriend.

The first one is the sister of Instagram star India Love, named Crystal Westbrooks. But both remained silent about the issue, including the fact that she had terminated her unborn child.

The other woman is K'yanna Barbers, as mentioned by DJ Akademiks on X (formerly Twitter).

According to reports, Barbers is currently pregnant with twins, and Diggs was the father.

Starting a Family with Cardi B

Diggs is silent about all the baby mama issues, but it seemed like he is excited to meet his and Cardi B's upcoming child.

He announced the baby's gender during a spot interview with People at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards.

'It's a boy. That's enough for me,' he shared. 'I can't wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.' Diggs also mentioned that their child will arrive very soon.

With all the paternity rumours going around, Cardi B is also staying silent about her boyfriend's womanising ways.