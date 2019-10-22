Coleen Nolan did not mince her words when she talked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during her appearance on Monday's episode of "Loose Women." She told the couple to change jobs if they find their current situation a struggle to bear.

Nolan joined "Loose Women" hosts Andrea McLean, Saira Khan, and Jane Moore as a panelist to discuss the royals' recently-released documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey." They touched on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "vulnerable" position to receive negative press from British tabloids.

McLean especially commented on how being a royal and a new mum had affected the former "Suits" actress. She said Meghan "looked so vulnerable" and acknowledged that her comments are going to bring out "the naysayers out there."

"My feelings are you both [Meghan and Harry] need to get away for a while and recover and regroup," she said, to which Nolan asked, "Well, why aren't they?"

McLean replied that "Harry kept calling it a job" and her statement made Nolan snap back.

"Well change your job. Well if it's making you that unhappy... why? Why are you doing that? They don't really have to," she said.

Meanwhile, Khan admitted that she "felt uncomfortable witnessing these two people actually having a breakdown," calling it " voyeuristic" to have watched the documentary. Moore, on the other hand, thinks that Prince Harry is in "self-destruct mode."

The discussion in "Loose Women" comes after The Invictus Games founder confirmed that there is a rift between him and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge Prince Wiliam. They have gone on "different paths at the moment," and that they rarely see each other because of their busy schedules. Still, the Duke of Sussex said that he will always love his brother and will always be there for him.

Likewise, Nolan's advise comes atthe heels of news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking time off from royal duties after their first public engagement as a royal couple in South Africa. Prince Harry and Meghan will get their much-needed family time and will split their time between the U.S. and the U.K. in mid-November.