Retiring at 65 was once the American promise. But for a growing number of Americans, that is no longer realistic.

The shift is visible. Census data analysed by Business Insider shows 4.2 per cent of Americans aged 80 and older are still working, up from 3 per cent in 2010. The 75-plus age group is the fastest-growing segment of the US labour market. One in five people over 65 holds a job - double the rate from the 1980s.

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A February 2026 report from the National Institute on Retirement Security found the median retirement savings for all working Americans is just $955 (£722). Among those aged 55 to 64, the median is only $30,000 (£22,670).

Housing costs have ballooned. Lifespans are longer. And for millions who lost their savings to divorce, illness, or bad luck, there was never enough to begin with.

An 82-Year-Old Bus Driver Who Cannot Afford to Stop

Brian Burdick knows this better than most. At 82, he drives a school bus in Wichita, Kansas, earning $28 (£21) an hour, well past the age most Americans expect to have stopped working. An injury in his 50s, a divorce, his sister's death, and a house fire left him with almost nothing.

But somewhere along the way, the job stopped being purely about money. 'I've taught autistic kids to talk. I've dealt with the very worst kids in the whole system, and I've changed a lot of them,' he told Business Insider. 'I saw a piece on how to have a happy life. It was someone to love, something to do, and something to look forward to. I have an excuse to get out of bed.'

Burdick is one of more than 200 Americans over the age of 80 interviewed by the outlet. Some spoke with pride, others broke into tears, describing 4 a.m. starts and physical labour that left them aching.

Vicki Vosper-Fenton, 81, is luckier. She built a counselling career after going to college at 40 and had solid savings by her early 60s. She still works two jobs in Idaho. 'Serving others in whatever capacity simply brings joy to my life and keeps me young,' she said.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics underlines the scale. Labour force participation among over-65s bottomed out at 10.8 per cent in 1985. By 2024, it had climbed back to 19.5 per cent, with 38.3 per cent of employed older Americans working part-time.

Younger Workers Racing Toward Early Retirement

At the other extreme, a younger generation is trying to exit the workforce decades earlier. The FIRE movement - Financial Independence, Retire Early - has turned aggressive saving into a subculture. A 2023 Harris Poll survey found a quarter of respondents wanted to retire before 50, though far fewer manage it.

Ewa Linn, 37, worked only about a quarter of 2025. She and her husband saved up to 75 per cent of their income and hit their financial independence target by 2024. 'We only say yes to clients who are enjoyable and projects that fulfil us,' she told Business Insider.

Grant Sabatier, who retired at 30 and wrote Financial Freedom, said the movement feeds on regret. 'Older people say, 'I wish I would have spent more time with family.' A lot of people in the FIRE movement have internalised those lessons,' he said.

The average US retirement age sits at 62, up from 57 in 1991, according to a 2024 MassMutual survey. For those chasing FIRE, even that feels impossibly far away.

What The Collapse Of 65 Means Going Forward

Two groups with almost nothing in common have landed on the same conclusion: retirement is no longer defined by age. Economists have floated raising the benchmark to 69 or 70, or indexing it to life expectancy. Others want benefits to start earlier for those in physically punishing jobs. None of it is close to policy.

For millions caught in between, the reality is starker. A layoff at 58, a medical bill at 60, a market crash at 63 - any of it can shatter decades of planning. The safety net was built for a world where people died younger and costs rose more slowly. That world is now gone.