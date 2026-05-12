A single paycheck is no longer enough for the youngest American workers. Two-thirds of Gen Z now consider multiple income streams essential to financial security, marking the sharpest generational break from traditional employment in more than a decade.

The shift has a face and a number. Carissa Ferguson graduated from college with a musical theatre degree and immediately assembled five separate revenue sources that together generated more than $144,000 (£112,896) in her first year out of school. She earns the majority through freelance work on Fiverr, selling voiceovers, copywriting and content creation to clients worldwide. Theatre roles, including a recent run as Mrs Corry in Mary Poppins, provide the second stream. A podcast called Showbiz Pod, where she helps other performers build sustainable creative careers, rounds out the structure.

The New York-based performer can take acting work in Illinois without worrying whether rent will clear. When client projects slow, the theatre schedule fills the gap. When auditions dry up, the Fiverr income continues.

'Having multiple income streams means I never have to turn down an acting or creative opportunity because I'm worried about paying rent,' Ferguson said in an Entrepreneur interview. 'I can pack up my laptop and keep my revenue streams running from anywhere.'

Poly-Employment Hits Decade High as Housing Costs Squeeze Wages

Ferguson is part of a measurable trend. Workforce management platform Deputy tracked 41 million shifts and 268 million hours worked across the United States and found Gen Z now makes up 55 per cent of all workers holding multiple jobs simultaneously. The figures represent the highest poly-employment rate recorded in over 10 years.

In the United Kingdom, the concentration is even heavier. Gen Z accounts for 67 per cent of all multi-job workers, pushing total UK poly-employment to 1.35 million people, according to Deputy's Big Shift report released in April. The data drew from 20 million shifts and 159 million hours worked across retail, hospitality, care, and service sectors. Wales saw the steepest climb at 27 per cent growth in multiple jobholding, followed by the East of England at 26.7 per cent.

The financial pressure driving the behaviour is not subtle. A Redfin survey from March found 67 per cent of Gen Z adults now struggle to cover housing costs, the highest rate of any generation and significantly above the 53 per cent of millennials and 36 per cent of baby boomers facing the same strain. The median US home sale price in March stood at $436,412 (£342,267), with mortgage rates near 6.2 per cent. Rent has become equally punishing.

Gen Z will spend an average of $145,000 (£113,700) on rent by age 30, a 14 per cent jump over what millennials paid at the same life stage, rental data platform RentCafe found. That rent now eats 30 per cent of a median graduate's monthly income in 2025, up from 23 per cent two decades earlier.

67% Say Single Job Too Risky in Survey of 12,000 Workers

The anxiety is showing up in survey data. Freelance marketplace Fiverr, in partnership with research firm Censuswide, polled more than 12,000 Gen Z and Gen Alpha respondents across the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany and found 67 per cent now view multiple income streams as essential to financial security. Another 56% believe traditional employment will eventually become obsolete. Working for a well-known corporation ranked among the career goals of just 14 per cent.

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The biggest fear, cited by 46 per cent of respondents, is not earning enough to live comfortably. Michelle Baltrusitis, Fiverr's associate director of community and social impact, put a name to the phenomenon. 'Gen Z is experiencing what we're calling single-paycheck panic,' she said in the October 2025 report. 'They're diversifying income streams because relying on one job feels too risky.'

The federal minimum wage has sat frozen at $7.25 (£5.69) per hour since 2009. Adjusted for inflation and productivity gains since 1968, economists estimate it should be closer to $23 to $24 (£18.04 to £18.82) hourly, a discrepancy that translates to nearly $1 million (£784,000) in lost lifetime earnings for full-time workers.

Meanwhile, recent college graduate unemployment has climbed above the rate for all workers, according to New York Federal Reserve Bank figures. Nearly 87 per cent of Americans now acknowledge a cost-of-living crisis exists, with 52 per cent struggling to pay bills such as rent on time each month, financial services firm Current found in a 2026 survey.

Technology Platforms Lower Barrier to Freelance Work

The mechanics of income stacking have become easier. Platforms like Fiverr, DoorDash, Uber, TaskRabbit and Upwork dropped the barriers to freelance and gig work that existed a decade ago, CNBC noted in its coverage of the trend. Andrew Garin, assistant professor of economics at Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College, said technology opened up side hustles that simply did not exist for previous generations entering the workforce.

A September Harris Poll found 57 per cent of working Gen Z adults now earn income outside their primary job, compared with just 21% of older generations. The gap reflects both necessity and preference. Gen Z watched millennials absorb the 2008 financial crisis and decided the single-employer loyalty their parents practiced made little financial sense.

Ferguson's five-stream model insulates her from the volatility inherent in pursuing theatre work full-time while giving her the freedom to accept roles based on artistic merit rather than financial desperation. No single revenue source shoulders the full burden of rent, student loans or emergency savings. The structure is deliberate, calculated, and increasingly common among her peers.

For Gen Z, waiting for traditional employment to deliver security has been replaced by assembling it themselves, one income stream at a time.