Eighteen months after 61-year-old Michigan grandmother Cynthia Diekema was killed by an 11-foot, 4-inch alligator during a holiday in central Florida, the harrowing police record of her final moments continues to serve as a stark safety warning as autumn tourism peaks across the state's waterways.

According to her husband David's formal police statement and investigative details attributed to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the fatal encounter unfolded on 6 May 2025 after the couple launched an 11-foot plastic canoe from Lake Kissimmee State Park.

Moments before their hull struck the reptile resting motionless on the bed of Tiger Creek in Polk County, Cynthia warned her husband that they were about to pass directly over an alligator. Cynthia had said they were 'about to go right over top of one.'

Startled by the impact around 4pm, the massive predator thrashed violently and capsized the vessel, throwing both paddlers into the shallow water before clamping onto Cynthia's torso and executing a fatal death roll despite David's desperate struggle to pry her free.

With cooler November 2026 weather drawing thousands of seasonal visitors back to Florida's scenic creeks and marshes, wildlife educators often cite the documented Tiger Creek tragedy to underscore the hidden risks beneath shallow subtropical waters.

Alligator Encounter Overturns Canoe

In his statement to police, David described standing up in the water and seeing his wife's torso in the alligator's mouth. He tried to pull her free for several minutes but could not release her from its grip.

During the struggle, Cynthia initially appeared alert, David stated. He then noticed a 'puzzled look on her face' as she lost the ability to speak.

The alligator struck David with its tail, knocking him down. It briefly released Cynthia before biting her again on the shoulder.

After being knocked down by the tail strike, David managed to stand back up in the water and tried once more to save his wife. The animal then performed a 'death roll' and swam away with her, according to his statement.

The manoeuvre involves an alligator twisting its entire body while biting its prey, a movement that can disable, kill and dismember it.

Search Follows Fatal Alligator Attack

David had lost his phone when the canoe overturned, leaving him unable to call 911. To seek assistance, he scooped water out of the canoe and paddled north towards Lake Kissimmee, where an airboater rescued him.

Wildlife officers searched the area after the attack and located Cynthia's body about 20 minutes later. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

A medical examiner determined that she died from blunt force injuries caused by the alligator. Those injuries included the loss of her right arm below the shoulder, and her death was ruled an accident.

Trappers captured and put down the alligator at around 7:30pm that day. Officers returned to the creek the following day to check for other dangerous alligators and removed another animal from the area.

Family Tributes and Lasting Waterway Precautions

Cynthia was from Paw Paw, Michigan, and is survived by David, her two children and two grandchildren. Her obituary described her love for her family and the experiences they shared.

'She radiated her inner and outer beauty in all she did and had unconditional love for everyone,' the obituary stated. 'She cherished her family and every moment and adventure they spent together.'

Eighteen months after the incident, the documented sequence of events remains a vital reminder for paddlers navigating narrow Florida creeks to maintain safe distances from wildlife and stay alert to submerged hazards.