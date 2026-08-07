US authorities have stepped up efforts to bring two Chilean nationals to trial after linking them to a string of high-profile burglaries targeting professional athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Prosecutors say the alleged theft ring targeted luxury homes while players were away competing, with an extradition request now marking the latest development in the international investigation.

According to federal prosecutors, the suspects were part of a burglary crew that allegedly travelled across the Americas targeting wealthy athletes whose schedules made it easier to determine when their homes would be empty. Among the alleged victims are Kansas City Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, whose homes were burgled during the 2024 NFL season.

The two suspects are currently being held in Argentina while local court proceedings continue. If extradited to the United States, they will face federal charges linked to a wider investigation into organised burglaries targeting professional athletes.

Chilean Nationals at the Centre of the Case

Federal authorities have identified the two men named in the US extradition request as Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 21, and Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 28, both Chilean nationals.

Read more What Happened to Amy Childs' Essex Home? TOWIE Star Left Devastated After Burglary What Happened to Amy Childs' Essex Home? TOWIE Star Left Devastated After Burglary

Prosecutors allege they belonged to a South American theft crew responsible for carrying out carefully planned burglaries across multiple countries. The pair were arrested in Argentina earlier this year, where they are also facing legal proceedings related to an alleged burglary at the home of former Argentine tennis star Juan Martín del Potro.

A third Chilean national has also been arrested as part of the wider investigation, although authorities have indicated that his case is separate from the allegations involving Del Potro's home.

The suspects remain in custody and are expected to challenge the US extradition request through Argentina's legal system.

How Investigators Linked Them to the Burglaries

According to court filings, investigators used surveillance footage, travel records, electronic communications and photographs allegedly recovered during the investigation to connect members of the group to multiple burglaries.

One image included in the federal complaint allegedly shows several suspects posing with jewellery and a safe that investigators believe had been stolen during one of the break-ins. Authorities also traced the suspects' movements across several countries while working with law enforcement agencies in Argentina and Chile.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not ruled out additional arrests.

Why Professional Athletes Became Prime Targets

Investigators believe the alleged burglary ring deliberately targeted professional athletes because their schedules, travel plans and even game-day absences could often be determined through publicly available information.

According to prosecutors, the suspects monitored sports schedules and other publicly accessible information before carrying out burglaries while players were away from home.

Kelce and Mahomes are among several high-profile athletes whose homes have been linked to the investigation. Authorities have also connected the alleged burglary crew to thefts involving Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, NBA players Bobby Portis and Mike Conley Jr., Dallas Stars captain Tyler Seguin and other professional athletes.

Prosecutors allege the group stole cash, luxury watches, jewellery, designer handbags and other high-value items worth millions of pounds.

The FBI has previously warned professional sports leagues that organised burglary crews have increasingly targeted athletes because their travel schedules are predictable and often widely publicised.

Extradition Battle Ahead

US prosecutors have formally requested the extradition of Cartes and Freraut so they can face trial in federal court.

However, the extradition process is unlikely to move quickly. Because the suspects are currently facing criminal proceedings in Argentina, local courts must first resolve those matters before considering the US request. Legal experts have suggested the process could take months or even years.

Lawyers representing the suspects have said they intend to contest the extradition request and maintain that the allegations against their clients should be tested through the legal process.

If extradited, the men would face federal charges connected to conspiracy and the interstate transportation of stolen property arising from the alleged burglaries.

The case has become one of the FBI's highest-profile investigations into organised international burglary crews targeting professional athletes. Authorities continue to work with law enforcement agencies in Argentina and Chile as they seek to identify additional suspects, recover stolen property and determine whether the alleged theft ring was responsible for other unsolved burglaries across the United States.

As the extradition proceedings move forward, investigators say the case underscores the growing reach of organised transnational burglary networks and the challenges law enforcement agencies face in pursuing suspects across multiple jurisdictions.