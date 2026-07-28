The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been arrested following a shooting at a home in Ashburn, Virginia, that left a woman seriously injured, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, was taken into custody on Sunday evening after deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Northpark Drive.

The sheriff's office said a woman was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Officials have not publicly identified the victim. However, multiple US media outlets, citing sources familiar with the matter, have reported that she is Mia Bieniemy, the wife of Eric Bieniemy.

Charges Filed Following Ashburn Shooting

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, Elijah Zion Bieniemy has been charged with:

Malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling

Authorities said he is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Centre.

The sheriff's office added that investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public and said the investigation remains active.

Deputies were dispatched to the residence at approximately 7:32 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the injured woman inside the home before emergency medical personnel transported her to hospital.

Investigators have not publicly disclosed what led to the shooting or whether anyone else was present inside the property at the time.

Victim's Condition

While the sheriff's office has not issued a detailed medical update, several media organisations have reported that the woman was in serious but stable condition on Monday.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified those reports.

Authorities have not released additional information regarding her injuries or provided an update on her recovery.

Chiefs Acknowledge Incident

The incident has drawn national attention because of Eric Bieniemy's long coaching career in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed they were aware of the situation involving Bieniemy's family but did not provide further comment.

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According to ESPN, Bieniemy was absent from the team's pre-season practice on Monday following the incident.

Bieniemy, 56, returned to Kansas City after spending the 2025 NFL season with the Chicago Bears.

He previously served as the Chiefs' running backs coach before becoming offensive coordinator, helping oversee one of the league's most successful offences during the Patrick Mahomes era.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid later told reporters that Bieniemy's wife was in stable condition, according to video from his media availability on Monday.

Investigation Continues

Investigators have not announced a possible motive for the shooting or released details describing the events leading up to the incident.

Court records relating to the charges had not provided further information at the time of publication.

As with all criminal proceedings, the charges filed against Elijah Zion Bieniemy are allegations. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and asked anyone with relevant information to contact investigators.

Further updates are expected as authorities continue their enquiries and additional court proceedings take place.