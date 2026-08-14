Adva Lavie's alleged luxury dating scheme has taken a startling turn, with billionaire businessman and former California gubernatorial candidate Stephen Cloobeck now facing a witness-tampering charge linked to the case involving his former fiancée.

Lavie, a Los Angeles model and social media personality also known by names including Mia Ventura, Shoshana, and Shana, is accused of using romantic relationships to gain access to wealthy people before allegedly stealing cash, gold, and designer goods.

She has pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile, investigators are examining additional allegations that have pushed the case well beyond its original Los Angeles burglary charges.

Who Is Adva Lavie?

Lavie built a public profile as a model and social media personality, including an OnlyFans presence. That glamorous image now contrasts sharply with allegations made against her by prosecutors and investigators.

Authorities allege that between 2023 and 2025, she used dating apps and social media to meet people in affluent areas, including Westlake Village, West Hollywood, and Beverly Hills.

Prosecutors say she would pose as a girlfriend or companion, build trust, and then allegedly steal valuables from the homes she visited.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged her with grand theft, identity-related offences, and first-degree residential burglary. Lavie has pleaded not guilty.

Influencer charged in sugar daddy rip-offs is denied diversion; judge questions her truthfulness https://t.co/TC44hC0E0V — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 11, 2026

The $121,500 Allegation

One of the most striking allegations involves a 78-year-old man Lavie was reportedly dating. Prosecutors allege she took $17,500 in cash, about $100,000 worth of designer clothing, and $4,000 in gold coins from his Van Nuys home.

Investigators also allege Lavie posted an apartment tour on TikTok showing some of the clothing in her wardrobe.

In another extraordinary claim, prosecutors say she told the man her mother had died and asked for $25,000 for funeral expenses. Detectives later said her mother was alive. The allegations have not been proven in court.

The Billionaire Connection

Then came the twist that transformed the case. Lavie became romantically involved with Stephen Cloobeck, a billionaire businessman and former California gubernatorial candidate. Their relationship eventually pulled Cloobeck into the criminal investigation.

Prosecutors accuse Cloobeck of attempting to dissuade three male witnesses from testifying in Lavie's case. He surrendered to authorities in May and was released on $300,000 bail. His attorney, Elias Dabaie, has denied the allegations and said the charges are false.

The connection is striking. Lavie is accused of targeting wealthy people through romantic relationships, yet one of her own high-profile relationships allegedly became entangled in the prosecution.

The Jailhouse Call

An alleged jailhouse conversation between Lavie and her former husband, Edan Ives, added another layer to the case.

According to court reporting, Lavie discussed Cloobeck during the call and talked about a credit card he was paying. Prosecutors have pointed to the conversation as part of the broader evidence surrounding the relationship and the witness-tampering allegations against Cloobeck.

Both cases remain contested, and allegations presented in court are not findings of guilt.

More Potential Victims

The investigation has reportedly expanded well beyond the original allegations. After the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a bulletin seeking information, more than 10 additional potential victims came forward.

Investigators have also received allegations involving Nevada, Florida, France, and Italy. Detectives have said Lavie allegedly targeted not only wealthy older men, but also younger men, women, and businesses, with designer clothing and handbags among the alleged targets.

The Latest Arrest

The case escalated again when Lavie was arrested over a Riverside County investigation involving an alleged theft at an Airbnb in Indio. Police said a man reported losing an $8,600 Rolex, Louis Vuitton sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton card holder. Investigators said surveillance footage captured the alleged theft.

Authorities also allege Lavie removed her court-ordered GPS ankle monitor, adding another complication to her pending case. In August, a judge rejected her request for mental-health diversion as prosecutors continued examining additional allegations.

Lavie's Defence

Lavie's lawyers have offered a sharply different account of her life. Her attorney, Jeremy Lessem, has argued that she suffered years of physical and sexual abuse and has significant trauma and PTSD. Her defence sought mental-health diversion instead of continued prosecution.

Judge Diego H. Edber rejected that request after questioning aspects of the defence evidence. Lavie remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

A Case Still Unfolding

What began as an investigation into alleged dating-app burglaries has become a sprawling legal drama involving luxury goods, alleged victims across several countries, a billionaire former gubernatorial candidate, and an explosive jailhouse conversation.

The biggest question now may be how much further the investigation will reach. With additional allegations still being examined and Cloobeck facing his own witness-tampering case, the Adva Lavie criminal case has evolved into a story about relationships, wealth and influence, with consequences reaching far beyond the Los Angeles homes at the centre of the original allegations.