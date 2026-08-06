Former The Only Way Is Essex star Amy Childs' Essex home is reported to have been robbed by burglars. The incident, which happened when Childs was away for a family holiday, has left her heartbroken. The television personality said the break-in left her family shaken and described the incident as a 'violation'.

Childs shared the news with fans on social media, saying she returned home to discover the house had been 'completely trashed'. Childs added that she is devastated by the burglary. She also thanked supporters for their messages as she and her family came to terms with the incident.

Essex Police is investigating the break-in, however no arrests have been made so far.

Burglary at Amy Childs' Essex Home

According to Childs, the burglary took place while she had gone on a family holiday with her fiance Billy Delbosq and their children.

The family returned from the vacation to find their Essex house had been searched extensively, with rooms left in disarray and numerous belongings disturbed. Childs shared her agony and said that her family spent hours working through the damage and were trying to understand exactly what had been taken.

The television personality has not disclosed the value of any missing items. She described the experience as emotionally overwhelming and said the incident had left the family feeling unsafe in their own home.

Family Returns To Find House Ransacked

Childs took to Instagram and shared an emotional statement with followers, explaining that the burglary had been one of the most upsetting experiences her family had faced.

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She said returning to find the house in such a condition was 'heart-breaking' and described the incident as a violation of the place where her children should feel safest.

Childs also thanked friends, family and fans who had contacted her with messages of support. She added that she hoped she can put the ordeal behind her as quickly as possible.

She also praised neighbours and those who had offered assistance following the burglary.

Who Is Amy Childs?

Amy Childs, 35, rose to fame in 2010 as one of the original cast members of ITVBe's The Only Way Is Essex. Her outspoken personality and distinctive style quickly made her one of the programme's best-known stars.

After leaving the reality series, Childs appeared on several television programmes, including Celebrity Big Brother. She also runs successful beauty and fashion businesses.

Childs has remained a familiar face on British television and social media. She regularly shares updates about family life with fiance Billy Delbosq and their children.

Support from Fans and Fellow Celebrities

Childs' fans and fellow television personalities expressed their support following her social media posts about the house theft. Many expressed sympathy over the burglary and wished the family well.

Several followers described the incident as 'awful' and 'every homeowner's nightmare', while others praised Childs for speaking openly about the emotional impact of the break-in.

The incident has also reignited conversations about burglaries targeting high-profile figures, particularly when they are known to be away from home.

While Childs has not confirmed whether any valuables were stolen, she said the emotional impact of seeing her family home ransacked had been far more significant than any material loss.

Police inquiries remain ongoing, and anyone with information relating to the burglary is being urged to contact Essex Police. Childs has said her focus is now on helping her family recover from the incident and restoring a sense of normality after what she described as a deeply upsetting experience.