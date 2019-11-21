Chris Evans did not leave the possibility open for his return as Captain America in future films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He even said no to a cameo in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

"The First Avenger" actor has been on the road promoting his upcoming drama, "Knives Out," and has inevitably been answering questions about Captain America on the sidelines. When asked about a possible cameo appearance as the super soldier in the Disney+Movie series, Evans flat-out said no.

"No, probably not. I mean it was really tough to say goodnight. There was a million ways that whole tenure with Marvel could have gone wrong and it didn't, and so to stick the landing so well they would be ashamed to kind of revisit unless there was something very unique and we felt the need to reveal," the actor told Entertainment Tonight.

Evans explained that he is satisfied with how the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ended Cap's story in "Avengers: Endgame." He hoped that the fans will also "be content with how well it ended."

The 38-year old said the same thing during an interview with Scarlett Johansson about his possible return as Captain America in the future. He said he is happy with the ending and explained that it "would be a shame" to spoil what Johansson described as a "cathartic" end to Steve Rogers' story.

Evans may not appear in the flesh as Captain America in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" Disney+ series, but he may still bring life to the character on screen. Recent reports claimed that he will voice the Avenger in another Disney+Marvel show called "What If...?" The series will feature past Marvel superheroes.

Aside from Evans, Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter) will reportedly also voice their respective characters in the show. Jeff Goldblum already confirmed that he is in it as The Grandmaster from "Thor: Ragnarok."

Interestingly, Evans may have also teased at his return as Captain America when he told Johansson that a "lot of things would have to come together" to bring him back. Likewise, he said that it is "not a hard no" if he was to reprise the character.