Chris Pappas has made American political history after winning New Hampshire's US Senate race, becoming the first openly gay man elected to the chamber. The Democratic congressman defeated Republican former senator John E. Sununu, securing a landmark victory for LGBTQ+ representation while keeping the seat in Democratic hands.

Pappas will succeed retiring senator Jeanne Shaheen, taking his record on equality and civil rights to a chamber with significant influence over the country's laws and policies.

Who Is Chris Pappas?

The 46-year-old Pappas has represented New Hampshire in the US House of Representatives since 2019, after winning his first congressional election in 2018. He previously served on the state's Executive Council and held other local and state positions.

Born in Manchester, New Hampshire, Pappas is a graduate of Manchester Central High School and Harvard University. Before entering Congress, he also worked in his family's restaurant business.

His election to the House made him the first openly gay person to represent New Hampshire in Congress. His Senate victory marks another historic milestone in his political career and LGBTQ+ representation in federal government.

Chris Pappas' LGBTQ+ Advocacy and Equality Record

Pappas has established himself as an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights during his time in Congress. As co-chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, he has supported legislation aimed at expanding protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

His record includes backing the Equality Act, which seeks to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in areas including employment, housing and public services.

Pappas has also supported legislation to ban the LGBTQ+ 'panic' defence, which attempts to use a person's sexual orientation or gender identity as an excuse for violent behaviour. He has advocated for LGBTQ+ veterans, including efforts to restore benefits to those discharged under the military's former 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy.

Scrutiny Over Transgender Healthcare Vote

Despite his record on LGBTQ+ equality, Pappas has faced criticism over his support for the 2024 defence authorisation bill.

The legislation included a provision restricting Tricare coverage of gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Pappas told The Advocate he opposed the restriction but supported the broader bill because of its defence investments, including funding for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in New Hampshire.

The vote drew scrutiny from LGBTQ+ advocates, highlighting tensions between his support for equality legislation and decisions made as part of wider congressional negotiations.

What Chris Pappas' Historic Senate Election Means

Pappas' victory breaks a longstanding barrier in the US Senate, where openly gay women have previously served but no openly gay man had been elected. His historic win marks a significant moment for LGBTQ+ political representation, reflecting a shift in visibility and inclusion within American political institutions.

As a senator, he will have a role in shaping federal legislation, confirming judicial nominees and reviewing executive branch appointments. His election also preserves Democratic control of the seat previously held by Shaheen, adding a historic dimension to New Hampshire's political landscape. Pappas' arrival in the Senate is expected to draw further attention to LGBTQ+ rights and equality debates at the national level.