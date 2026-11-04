Zach Dembo won Kentucky's Sixth District in the US midterm elections on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, defeating Trump-backed Republican Ralph Alvarado and flipping an open US House seat to the Democrats.

The Central Kentucky seat is currently held by Republican Representative Andy Barr, who did not seek re-election and instead won Tuesday's Senate race to succeed retiring Senator Mitch McConnell. The district's voters backed President Donald Trump heavily two years ago.

Dembo's victory delivered a Democratic gain in a traditionally conservative stronghold amid declining approval ratings for Trump. The former federal prosecutor and Navy veteran campaigned on healthcare and the war in Iran after resigning from the Justice Department over concerns about its direction under Trump.

National Democrats Invested in Zach Dembo

Zach Dembo entered the Kentucky congressional race with experience in both state and federal government, a background that helped attract support from national Democrats.

His campaign secured a place in the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's 'Red to Blue' programme, which supports candidates competing for Republican-held seats. Dembo had previously worked for Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, giving him connections to a Democratic administration in a predominantly Republican state.

Dembo joined Beshear's administration after returning to Kentucky in 2020 and later served as legislative director. His experience as a federal prosecutor and Navy officer also became part of his political profile.

Republican rival Ralph Alvarado brought his own political credentials to the contest. A physician and former Kentucky state senator, he secured Trump's endorsement and was former governor Matt Bevin's running mate in the 2019 election. Bevin lost that race to Beshear.

Dembo's Path Through Teaching and Military Law

Before entering electoral politics, Dembo pursued a career that took him from the classroom to military service and federal law enforcement.

Raised in Lexington, he comes from a Kentucky family whose roots date to the 18th century. He is a ninth-generation Kentuckian, with ancestors who worked as farmers.

After completing his studies at Stanford University, Dembo spent two years teaching English in Mississippi's Delta region through Teach for America. He subsequently studied law at the University of Michigan.

His legal training led to more than four years of active-duty service with the US Navy's Judge Advocate General's Corps. He later moved into federal prosecution, joining the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division in 2017.

Following his work in Beshear's administration, Dembo became an assistant US attorney in Lexington. He left the position in May 2025, citing concerns about what he regarded as growing political interference in the Justice Department under Trump.

Healthcare Divided Dembo and His Republican Rival

Healthcare and household expenses emerged as prominent dividing lines between Dembo and Alvarado, although both candidates eventually expressed support for bringing the war in Iran to an end.

Dembo argued that ending the conflict could help ease pressure on petrol (gasoline) prices. Alvarado also backed an end to the fighting later in the campaign, despite his earlier support for Trump's military action.

On healthcare, Dembo opposed Trump's major domestic policy legislation enacted in 2025, criticising its Medicaid reductions and tax provisions benefiting wealthy Americans.

He also advocated restoring enhanced premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act that expired at the end of 2025. His proposals included establishing a public health insurance option.