Republican Congressman Byron Donalds has won Florida's 2026 gubernatorial election, defeating Democratic nominee David Jolly, according to an Associated Press race call. His victory will make him the first Black person to serve as Florida's governor when he takes office in January 2027.

Donalds, a close ally of President Donald Trump, will succeed two-term Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who is barred by term limits from seeking another term. The result extends Republican control of the governorship, which began when Jeb Bush took office in January 1999.

Donalds will also become the first Black Republican elected governor in the United States, according to the Associated Press. His victory followed a campaign shaped by Trump's early endorsement, concerns over housing and insurance costs, and disagreements between the two candidates.

Trump's Endorsement and the Election Campaign

Trump backed Donalds during the Republican primary, helping him secure the party's nomination in a crowded field. Donalds has supported Trump since his first presidential campaign.

The general election campaign centred on the cost of living, housing affordability and insurance costs, which are significant concerns in a state exposed to hurricanes. Donalds argued that streamlining building permits could help reduce the cost of new homes. Jolly, a former Republican congressman who later joined the Democratic Party, campaigned as a centrist.

The candidates did not appear together in a general election debate. Jolly announced in September that he would not debate Donalds, saying: 'You can't debate a liar.' The decision followed disagreements over proposed debate invitations and arrangements. Donalds said he had agreed to three debates, while Jolly's campaign said it had accepted other invitations that Donalds had declined.

Donalds also faced questions from students at a town hall at Florida A&M University, a historically Black institution he attended. Students challenged him on immigration enforcement and critical race theory. He said his priority was ensuring university degrees gave graduates qualifications that supported their employment prospects.

From Brooklyn to Florida Politics

Donalds grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Florida in 1996 to attend Florida A&M University. He graduated from Florida State University in 2002 with a degree in finance and marketing. Before entering politics, he worked in commercial banking and financial management.

He was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016 and won a seat in the US House in 2020, representing Florida's 19th congressional district. He gained national attention in January 2023, when he became one of the candidates nominated for Speaker of the House during the Republican leadership contest that eventually resulted in Kevin McCarthy's election.

Criminal Cases From His Early Adulthood

Donalds' past has also drawn attention during his political career. In 1997, when he was 18, he was arrested on a misdemeanour marijuana-possession charge. The charge was dismissed after he entered a pretrial diversion programme, according to court records cited by PolitiFact.

In 2000, he was charged with bribery in a case he has said involved depositing a bad cheque after an acquaintance promised him money. He pleaded no contest and served one year of probation. The record was later expunged, PolitiFact reported.

Donalds' election marks a historic first for Florida and gives Republicans another term in the governor's office. He is due to take over from DeSantis in January 2027.