Brent Taylor, the Republican tipped to win Tennessee's new 9th District House seat, has admitted sending nude photos to a woman, calling it a past indiscretion. He spoke out on Tuesday, 27 October, after the Nashville Scene, a weekly paper, reported he had sent unsolicited images, with early voting under way.

The scandal hits a seat Republicans redrew in May to take away Tennessee's last Democratic place in Congress. A September poll for groups backing his Democratic rival, Justin Pearson, had Taylor four points ahead. Voters decide on 3 November. Two others, Dennis Clark and Michelle Head, are standing as independents.

What Taylor Admitted

The Scene said several people had received nude photos from Taylor or seen them. One said they got such a photo in 2021, when he was 53. A second person told the paper they saw the photos. Taylor, now 58, told the Scene that 'the expiration date has come and gone on any of my youthful indiscretions.' His wife and his God had forgiven him, he said, and he invited others to do the same.

Speaking to Action News 5, Taylor confirmed the report but did not specify how many people were involved. He told WWTN radio host Matt Murphy on Tuesday that the messages were consensual. The Scene had described the images as unsolicited. In a statement, Taylor said the story showed he was the man to beat. 'I'm willing to acknowledge my past indiscretion,' he said, before calling Pearson a socialist who would be an embarrassment.

How Pearson and Critics Responded

Pearson said a married man in his fifties, in public office and claiming Christian values, had no business sending such photos to women. He also called the 'youthful indiscretion' line a dangerous way to describe predatory behaviour. 'Tennessee deserves leaders who respect women,' he said. Career politicians, he added, have misused their power without consequence for far too long. He repeated the point on X, as the post below shows.

I'm disturbed to learn of Brent Taylor’s pattern of sending unsolicited nude photos to multiple women.



The fact that he would dismiss his behavior as “youthful indiscretions" despite it happening recently, in his fifties, & while he held government office is ridiculous.



More⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ks94PtLsGp — Justin J. Pearson (@Justinjpearson) October 27, 2026

Dr Earle Fisher, a Memphis pastor and activist, called Taylor a hypocrite because of the senator's past insults. Taylor has publicly called some school board members and locals crude names. 'It's hard to have a type of sympathy for him now,' Fisher told Action News 5. Taylor insists the scandal will not change the family-values pitch of his campaign, because his faith, as he puts it, is all about redemption.

What It Means for the Race

The new map followed a Supreme Court ruling that weakened part of the Voting Rights Act. Democrats had held the old Memphis seat for over 40 years. The Cook Political Report rates the new one Solid Republican. Its voters backed Donald Trump by over 20 points in 2024, as the graphic below shows.

The president endorsed Taylor before the August primary. The former funeral home director has put over $1 million (about £750,000) of his own money into his campaign. Taylor is also running again for the state Senate. Pearson became famous nationally in 2023, when the Tennessee House briefly threw him and fellow Democrat Justin Jones out over a gun protest.