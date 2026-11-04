Democrat James Talarico has been projected to defeat Republican Ken Paxton in Texas' high-profile Senate race, delivering his party a historic victory after more than three decades of Republican dominance in statewide elections.

Decision Desk HQ projected Talarico as the winner on Tuesday, 3 November, making him the first Democrat set to represent Texas in the US Senate since 1993. The result marks a major setback for Republicans and President Donald Trump, who endorsed Paxton despite concerns about the attorney general's controversial political history.

The 37-year-old state representative's victory also comes after a campaign that became increasingly focused on masculinity, transgender rights, and personal attacks, with Paxton repeatedly questioning his opponent's manliness.

Paxton's 'Low-T' Attacks Become Campaign Talking Point

In the months leading to the election, Paxton has repeatedly attempted to portray Talarico as insufficiently masculine, using the term 'low-T', which is a reference to low testosterone popularised by online manosphere influencers.

The Republican's campaign also targeted Talarico's previous support for transgender rights. AI-generated advertisements circulated across Texas, highlighting a 2021 comment in which the Democrat said, 'God is nonbinary'.

Trump adviser Stephen Miller went further, falsely describing Talarico as the 'first transgender Senate candidate'. Talarico is notably cisgender and is in a relationship with a woman.

Republicans also attempted to portray him as vegan, another attack rooted in the manosphere's association between dietary choices and masculinity.

Talarico, a Presbyterian seminarian and former public school teacher, largely avoided matching Paxton's personal attacks. Instead, he focused on the cost of living, corruption, and a message of political unity.

He did, however, soften some of his previous positions on transgender rights during the campaign. Talarico has stated that he would oppose transgender girls participating in school sports if doing so endangered safety or fairness. He also said he would support a national ban on gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

Trump's Endorsement And Musk's Millions Fail to Save Paxton

Paxton entered the race with significant financial and political backing, including support from Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk poured approximately $158 million (£118 million) into a super PAC supporting Paxton, according to campaign finance filings cited in reporting ahead of Election Day. Consequently, Talarico accused the billionaire in October of trying to 'buy his own personal US senator'.

The contest became the most expensive Senate race in Texas history. Talarico raised $64 million (£47.6 million) in the third quarter, compared with Paxton's $18 million (£13.4 million).

Paxton was also a divisive Republican candidate. His political career had been overshadowed by allegations of corruption and his 2023 impeachment and subsequent acquittal. His wife also filed for divorce in 2025, citing 'biblical grounds'.

Trump himself appeared hesitant at times, describing Paxton as 'a pain in the a**' and 'a little controversial' while still urging Texans to vote for him.

A Historic Breakthrough For Democrats

Talarico's projected victory represents the Democrats' first major statewide breakthrough in Texas in decades and could have significant implications for control of the Senate.

The party needs to gain four seats to reclaim the chamber's majority. Talarico's win gives Democrats a crucial opportunity in a state they had long considered difficult territory.

He also attracted support from some Republicans unwilling to back Paxton, including Neil Bush, brother of former president George W. Bush, and personal injury lawyer Thomas J. Henry, who had previously donated to Paxton.

Despite the historic result, the race had not yet been officially certified when the projection was announced.