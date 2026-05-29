Claude Lemieux's final public appearance at the Bell Centre is now being replayed across the hockey world after the four-time Stanley Cup champion died at age 60 on 28 May.

Just days before his death, Lemieux walked onto the ice as the Montreal Canadiens' ceremonial torchbearer ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. Wearing a Canadiens jersey and raising the flaming torch before a roaring crowd, the former NHL star looked energetic and emotional – a moment fans are now calling heartbreaking in hindsight.

Lemieux's Final Appearance Leaves Fans Emotional

The ceremony took place Monday night at Montreal's Bell Centre, where Lemieux received a standing ovation from Canadiens fans before puck drop. The Canadiens later defeated the Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime, but the pregame tribute has now taken on a far deeper meaning following news of his death.

I can't help but think how on this day & the days after until today, he was likely deciding if waking up on those days was worth it.



Check in on your loved ones, sometimes those who appear to be doing great are just deciding whether waking up was worth it pic.twitter.com/1FwlmENq5H — katie! (@eklundisles) May 28, 2026

Videos of the moment quickly spread online after the NHL Alumni Association confirmed Lemieux's passing. Fans described the footage as 'surreal,' 'bittersweet,' and 'impossible to watch the same way now.'

Many pointed out how healthy and upbeat Lemieux appeared during the ceremony, with social media flooded by comments like, 'You never know what someone is going through,' and 'What a final goodbye to the fans.'

Lemieux Died Days After Celebratory Montreal Return

Authorities in Florida confirmed Lemieux died on 28 May after being found at a family-owned furniture warehouse in Lake Park. His death was ruled a suicide.

According to reports, one of his sons discovered him after authorities responded to a suicide attempt call early Thursday morning. Florida law limits the release of additional details in suicide investigations.

The timing of the tragedy stunned many in hockey circles because Lemieux had been publicly celebrating the Canadiens' playoff run only days earlier.

Lemieux's Past Comments on Loss Are Being Revisited

Read more Claude Lemieux Cause Of Death: Stanley Cup Champion's Fans Tie Suicide To NHL-Related CTE Claude Lemieux Cause Of Death: Stanley Cup Champion's Fans Tie Suicide To NHL-Related CTE

Although Claude Lemieux had not given a major interview in the days before his death, some of his comments from late 2025 are now being widely revisited by hockey fans.

During a 30-year anniversary event celebrating the Colorado Avalanche's 1995 Stanley Cup team, Lemieux reflected on legacy, aging and the emotional toll of losing former teammates.

'When it's happening, when you're in the middle of it, you don't quite appreciate it as much as you should,' he said at the time. 'It's very difficult, especially with Chris Simon passing at such a young age. We have to count our blessings — be grateful for the days that we have.'

He also spoke candidly about the physical and mental demands of hockey during his era, comments many fans now see differently following news of his death.

Hockey Community Raises CTE & Mental Health Concerns

Following the news, conversations across the NHL community quickly turned toward mental health and the long-term effects of head trauma in hockey.

Lemieux played 21 NHL seasons and built a reputation as one of the league's fiercest playoff performers. Known for his physical style, fights and relentless intensity, he was part of an era now heavily linked to growing concerns surrounding CTE and depression among retired players.

While no official CTE diagnosis has been confirmed, fans and former players openly discussed the possibility online.

Former rival and long-time friend Darren McCarty urged people struggling with mental health to seek help and check on loved ones. Several NHL teams, including the Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche and New Jersey Devils, also shared tributes honouring Lemieux's career and legacy.