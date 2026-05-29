Giannis Antetokounmpo is being linked to a trade to the Boston Celtics and an apparent 'mystery team.'

The whispers about Antetokounmpo's next destination have continued to circulate across the NBA community as the offseason approaches. Among the teams recently mentioned in the mix are the Celtics.

Yet, the feasibility of a blockbuster deal between two Eastern Conference powerhouses remains highly questionable. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Senior ESPN NBA reporter Brian Windhorst revealed the more realistic update on the apparent interest.

The veteran journalist noted that while the links are out there, nothing substantial has crossed his desk as of now. Windhorst indicated that a multi-team agreement of this magnitude is currently far from done but that doesn't mean it isn't happening.

'I know some people are linking him to Boston, but I have not heard that Giannis, Boston, and Milwaukee are serious about it,' said the NBA insider (h/t Celtics Wire).

'That's out there, but I haven't heard it. I'm not saying it hasn't happened. I haven't heard it.'

A 'Mystery Team' Wants Giannis

Senior NBA insider Chris Haynes, meanwhile, also dropped a massive hint at Giannis' situation. He teased about revealing the 'mystery team' that also wants to join 'The Greek Freak' sweepstakes sooner rather than later.

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According to Haynes, Antetokounmpo's situation is likely to be one of the most interesting subjects of discussions this coming offseason. That being said, it would be no surprise if a number of teams would be mentioned apart from the New York Knicks.

'New York was a big key player [for Giannis], & so we'll see how they finish out this season & they can still be in the mix as well. So there's still a lot to get through with Giannis. And I do think maybe I'll talk about, tomorrow maybe, a mystery team out there,' Haynes said.

Giannis Could Be Open For A Trade

Antetokounmpo couldn't tell what lies ahead of him as the franchise faces a critical crossroads. The two-time MVP has spent his entire illustrious career in Milwaukee. Yet, the uncertainty surrounding the roster and the front office has clouded his long-term commitment.

He remains focused on winning championships but if the current environment cannot guarantee that standard, his future with the Bucks stays entirely unpredictable.

The Bucks haven't offered him a contract extension yet during this critical period. This lack of aggressive negotiation has raised eyebrows across the league. Management is currently evaluating the financial implications of their roster.

The absence of a concrete long-term offer has naturally allowed speculation to intensify. Giannis did not shy away from hinting that he might be open for a trade away from Milwaukee if the situation leads him to that direction.

'I don't know. It's not up to me. We'll see,' Antetokounmpo said last month via ESPN.

'We'll see when we get there. We have [several] months [until then] ... it's a long time. But somebody has to offer you that, for you to sign. I haven't been offered an extension. So, if that is on the table, then I will try to make the best decision for me and my family.'

'But if it's not on the table, then I have to focus on how can I improve my worth and get on the floor and do what I do.'

Giannis put up spectacular individual stats last season, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Despite his dominance, it resulted in a thoroughly disappointing run for the Bucks.