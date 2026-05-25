Matthew Hertgen, the former university footballer who shocked the nation after killing his younger brother and eating his eyeball during a psychotic episode, has been found dead in his Mercer County Jail Cell in New Jersey.

The 32-year-old was discovered unresponsive on 8 May, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, cited by the New York Post.

Authorities have not formally confirmed the cause of death, though reports described it as an apparent suicide. Only weeks earlier, a judge ruled that Hertgen was legally insane at the time he killed his 26-year-old brother, Joseph Hertgen, inside the family's Princeton apartment on 22 February 2025. That decision removed criminal responsibility from one of the most disturbing homicide cases New Jersey has seen in years.

The court testimony painted a grim portrait of a man consumed by delusions long before the killing happened.

'He's Seeing Tremendous Visions'

Forensic psychologist Dr Gianni Pirelli testified that Hertgen experienced escalating psychotic episodes marked by religious and apocalyptic visions. According to court records, Hertgen believed at different times that he was God, the anti-Christ, or a figure chosen to prevent the end of the world through ritual sacrifice.

'Anytime he closes his eyes, he's seeing tremendous visions,' Pirelli told the court.

Investigators alleged Hertgen stabbed and beat Joseph with a knife and golf club before ripping out one of his eyes and consuming it. Police also accused him of setting the family cat on fire after the attack.

Inside the apartment, officers reportedly found blood-smeared plates and utensils alongside a cup containing what appeared to be blood. Joseph's body lay in a pool of blood when police arrived.

Court documents showed Hertgen's older brother, David, had told investigators Matthew had suffered severe mental illness for roughly five years. On the day Joseph was killed, David texted him a warning that Matthew was experiencing terrifying visions and urged him to ask for help if needed.

Joseph replied simply, 'Will do.' Hours later, he was dead.

From Elite Athlete To Psychiatric Collapse

Raised in Toms River, New Jersey, Hertgen attended Wesleyan University, where he played football and earned a degree in microbiology and biochemistry. Family members later said he worked in senior finance roles within the telecommunications sector.

Pirelli testified that Hertgen had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had become increasingly consumed by religious symbolism and catastrophic thinking. The psychologist also told the court that Hertgen had become fixated on Carl Jung's 'Red Book', particularly a chapter titled 'The Sacrificial Murder'.

By March, Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert Lytle ruled Hertgen was not criminally responsible for Joseph's death because of severe mental disease. A later hearing had been scheduled to determine where he would be held and treated long-term.

That hearing never happened.

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A Family Left With Two Losses

Hertgen had reportedly attempted suicide shortly after his arrest earlier this year. His death in custody now leaves the family mourning both sons in the span of months.

In his obituary, relatives described him as 'a caring and loving person' during his earlier life and acknowledged the severity of his psychiatric decline.

'During his later years, Matthew struggled with severe and profound mental health issues,' the obituary stated. 'Yet he expressed sorrow, remorse, and repentance in many ways.'

The family also encouraged donations to NAMI Mercer, a mental health organisation supporting residents affected by psychiatric illness.

That request says a great deal about how the family wants the case understood. Not as an excuse for what happened inside that apartment in February, because the violence remains impossible to soften, but as evidence of a catastrophic mental deterioration that those closest to Hertgen appear to have been watching unfold in real time.

The final chapter of this case serves as a grim reminder of how deep, untreated psychiatric suffering can shatter lives, leaving families to pick up the pieces of an irreversible catastrophe.