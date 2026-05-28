French actor Pierre Deny, known internationally for his role in Netflix's Emily in Paris, has died at the age of 69 after a 'sudden and severe' battle with ALS, prompting tributes from fans and colleagues across social media.

The veteran performer, who built a long career in French television before gaining global recognition, was remembered for his work in both domestic dramas and international streaming.

Pierre Deny's Family Confirmed His Death

According to statements reported by AFP, Pierre Deny's daughters confirmed that the actor died on Monday, 25 May.

'It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny, which occurred this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as "Charcot's disease"),' the family said in a statement. They confirmed he was 69 at the time of his death.

Details of Deny's personal life, including his marital status, were kept private. However, reports confirmed he was a father, with his daughters announcing his death. Their identities have not been made public.

Pierre Deny in 'Emily in Paris'

Deny reached international audiences through his role as Louis de Léon in Seasons 3 and 4 of Emily in Paris. His character was the CEO of the fictional luxury group JVMA and featured in several of the series' fashion and business storylines.

He appeared alongside the main cast, including Lily Collins, helping anchor key narrative arcs set within the show's high-fashion world.

Interest in his role has resurfaced following confirmation that the series is currently filming its sixth and final season.

Pierre Deny's Long Career in French Television

Before his Netflix appearance, Deny was a well-established figure in French television and theatre. He began his career on stage in 1980 before moving to film in 1982 with The Bourgeois Gentleman, later building a screen career that spanned more than 100 film and television credits.

He became widely known in France for roles including Jacques Hébrard in Plus belle la vie, Pierre Mattei in Cinq soeurs and Renaud in Demain nous appartient, where he appeared in more than 300 episodes from 2017 to 2023.

His other television credits included L'Instit, Joséphine, ange gardien, La Nouvelle Maud, Camping Paradis and Braquo, establishing him as a consistent presence across French drama and soap operas over several decades.

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What is ALS, the Disease Behind Pierre Deny's Death

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is the neurological disease that led to the death of Pierre Deny.

It is a progressive condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, gradually disrupting the body's ability to control muscles. Over time, it can impact movement, speech and breathing as symptoms worsen.

The disease, also known as Charcot's disease in some regions, has no known cure. Treatment is mainly focused on managing symptoms and providing supportive care to improve the quality of life for patients diagnosed with the condition.

Tributes From Co-Stars and Fans

French actress Luce Mouchel shared a tribute on Instagram, remembering Deny's 'sparkling eyes' and reflecting on their years of collaboration.

Actor Paul Forman also paid tribute on Instagram, writing, 'Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Pierre Deny. It was a privilege to work alongside him and to witness his warmth and talent up close. Thinking of his family and loved ones. Rest in peace.'

Fans also posted messages of condolence, describing him as an elegant screen presence whose work in Emily in Paris introduced him to a wider international audience.

At the time of writing, several members of the Emily in Paris cast had not yet publicly responded to the news.