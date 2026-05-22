Kyle Busch was reportedly dealing with an ongoing illness days before his sudden death at the age of 41, according to recent race broadcasts and comments from motorsport journalists. NASCAR confirmed on Thursday that the two-time Cup Series champion had died following what his family and Richard Childress Racing earlier described as a 'severe illness'.

The announcement came just days after Busch competed in multiple NASCAR events, including the All-Star Race at Dover on 17 May and a Craftsman Truck Series victory at the same track two days earlier. Tributes quickly poured in from across the motorsport world, with NASCAR, teams and fellow drivers describing Busch as one of the most accomplished drivers of his generation.

However, attention has also turned to comments and team radio communications suggesting Busch had been managing respiratory symptoms in the days leading up to his hospitalisation.

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Kyle Busch Mentioned Illness During Race Weekend

According to The Tennessean and comments shared online by motorsport journalist Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, Busch requested medical assistance following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on 10 May.

In team radio communications broadcast during the event, Busch was heard asking crew members to contact NASCAR doctor Bill Heisel after the race.

'Can somebody try to find Bill Heisel, the doctor guy? Tell him I need him after the race, please,' Busch said over team radio before later adding: '...I'm going to need a shot.'

FOX Sports broadcasters later stated during coverage that Busch had been dealing with what was described as a sinus cold and cough during the race weekend. Busch completed the Watkins Glen race and finished eighth despite the illness concerns raised over team radio communications.

Respiratory Symptoms Before Hospitalisation

Busch also referenced ongoing symptoms during comments to The Athletic on 16 May, several days before his death. 'You can kind of still hear it, I'm still not great, but the cough was pretty substantial last week,' Busch said.

Last week at WGI, @KyleBusch called for medical help after the race. He said it was due to a substantial cough. pic.twitter.com/HN4ROPJr0R — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) May 16, 2026

Despite the illness, Busch continued racing the following weekend at Dover. He secured his 69th career Truck Series victory on 15 May before competing in the NASCAR All-Star Race on 17 May.

During the All-Star event, Busch's No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet spun during a multi-car incident early in the race, though reports indicated there was no significant contact or major crash damage.

He ultimately finished 17th in the exhibition event.

No Official Cause Of Death Released

NASCAR, Richard Childress Racing and Busch's family confirmed his death on 21 May after announcing earlier in the day that he would miss the Coca-Cola 600 and Truck Series events in Charlotte because of a severe illness requiring hospital treatment.

No official cause of death has been publicly released.

Busch was widely regarded as one of the most successful drivers in modern NASCAR history. Across a career spanning more than two decades, he won two Cup Series championships, recorded 63 Cup victories and collected record-setting win totals in NASCAR's national lower divisions.

He is survived by his wife Samantha, their children Brexton and Lennix, his parents Tom and Gaye Busch, and his brother Kurt Busch, who is also a former NASCAR Cup Series champion.