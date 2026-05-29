An intriguing narrative is steadily gaining traction across the NBA landscape regarding Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Detractors increasingly claim that the back-to-back NBA Most Valuable Player relies far too heavily on flopping and foul-baiting to sustain his high-scoring exploits.

Critics argue that his masterful ability to manufacture contact forces whistles rather than genuine defensive breakdowns. The growing discourse reached a boiling point on the latest episode of ESPN's morning show 'Get Up.'

High-profile presenter Mike Greenberg explicitly addressed the situation and issued a sobering warning about the All-Star point guard's long-term standing in NBA history.

Not Like MJ, Not Like Steph

Greenberg bluntly suggested that Gilgeous-Alexander's broader NBA legacy could take a substantial hit if this particular style of play continues to define his biggest moments. The host emphasised that how a player achieves greatness matters immensely to the viewing public.

Expanding on his critique, Greenberg went as far as to contrast the Thunder guard with some of the most beloved icons to ever step onto the hardwood. He noted that SGA is simply not as entertaining to watch as transcendent figures like Stephen Curry or Michael Jordan.

'Sometimes watching him play is agonizing. It is not fun,' Greenberg exclaimed. 'There's a reason why this team has become such a polarizing group.'

'You have to understand that for the rest of us, watching this style of play is not like watching Steph [Curry], it's not like watching Michael Jordan,' he added. 'It's just not. We're watching to be entertained.'

In all fairness to Greenberg's remarks, SGA undeniably treats the charity stripe as his personal sanctuary, finishing second in the league in total free-throw attempts during the regular season. That trend has actually escalated in the postseason, where his average has ticked upwards to nearly ten attempts per game.

SGA Has Bigger Problems Than His Style of Play

In reality, Gilgeous-Alexander has far more critical matters to occupy his mind than external debates regarding his aesthetic appeal. Individual style points pale in comparison to the sheer burden of championship expectations resting squarely on his shoulders.

SGA and the OKC Thunder's back-to-back title hopes has been pushed to the absolute brink as they failed to close out the Western Conference Finals in Game 6 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs blew the Thunder, 118-91. The reigning MVP was utterly stifled in the defeat, restricted to a meagre 15 points whilst managing a mere three free-throw attempts all evening. OKC's blowout loss thoroughly erased their series advantage and breathed roaring new life into soaring Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

Everything now hinges on a win-or-go-home Game 7 at the Paycom Center. Gilgeous-Alexander must summon every ounce of his MVP pedigree and do absolutely whatever it takes to secure a victory and book a return ticket to the NBA Finals.

Whether he achieves it through spectacular field goals or a parade of polarising free throws, the methods will no longer matter. Only the result will dictate whether his season ends in triumph or a bitter summer of legacy-altering scrutiny.