Former Eagles Super Bowl champion Parris Campbell has decided to retire from the NFL at just 28 years old, ending a seven-season career that included a Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The announcement surprised many fans because Campbell was still young enough to continue playing professionally, but injuries and inconsistent opportunities appear to have played a major role in his decision.

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On their official website, the Cowboys announced, 'Parris Campbell is hanging up his cleats in 2026. The veteran wide receiver has made the decision to officially retire from the NFL, also ending his time with the Dallas Cowboys.He will be moved to the team's Reserve/Retired List.'

Campbell entered the NFL with significant expectations after starring at Ohio State University. He was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts and was viewed as one of the league's fastest young receivers.

His athleticism and versatility made him an exciting prospect, especially after a dominant senior college season in which he recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Injuries Changed the Direction of His Career

Although Campbell entered the NFL with high expectations, injuries repeatedly interrupted his development. During his time with Indianapolis, he suffered several major setbacks, including foot, knee, hand and hernia injuries. Those health problems limited him to only 15 games during his first three seasons in the league, per TalkSPORT.

The injuries prevented Campbell from establishing consistency at a crucial stage of his career. Every time he appeared ready to break through, another setback forced him off the field. His best season came in 2022 when he finally stayed healthy long enough to appear in all 17 games for the Colts.

That year, he caught 63 passes for 623 yards and scored three touchdowns, showing flashes of the talent that once made him a highly regarded draft pick.

A Journey Across Multiple NFL Teams

After leaving Indianapolis, Campbell signed with the New York Giants for the 2023 season. However, his production dipped again, with zero touchdowns and catching 20 passes for 104 yards, and he later joined the Eagles in 2024.

While his offensive numbers in Philadelphia were modest, he still became part of the team's Super Bowl-winning roster. Campbell appeared in playoff games during the Eagles' championship run, earning the first Super Bowl ring of his career, per Pennlive.

He later moved to Dallas, but injuries continued to follow him. Reports stated that a knee issue limited him heavily during the 2025 season, and he appeared in only one regular-season game for the Cowboys. Even though Dallas re-signed him on a reserve/futures contract in early 2026, Campbell ultimately chose retirement before the new season officially began.

Why Did Campbell Retire So Early?

No official statement suggested a single reason for Campbell's retirement, but the pattern throughout his career points strongly toward physical wear and tear. Repeated injuries can take both a physical and mental toll on players, especially when recovery cycles continue for years.

Campbell spent much of his NFL career fighting to return to full strength instead of building momentum on the field, according to Times of India.

There was also the reality of his shrinking role in recent seasons. By the end of his career, Campbell had spent time on practice squads, injured reserve, and the lower end of receiving depth charts.

For some players, winning a Super Bowl and securing long-term financial stability can make retirement an easier choice when their body is no longer cooperating. Reports estimated he earned more than $10 million (about £7.5 million) in his entire NFL career.