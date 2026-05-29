NHL veteran Claude Lemieux has died at 60, the Montreal Canadiens announced on Thursday. His cause of death was not immediately available, and it was not clear where Lemieux was when he died. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and their four children, Brendan, Michael and Christopher.

NHL Confirms News of Lemieux's Passing

'The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest big-game Players in hockey history,' NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. 'In recent years, as a player agent, he has represented some of the top stars in the NHL.'

Lemieux was reportedly in Montreal this week to serve as torchbearer for his former team, the Montreal Canadiens. 'Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community,' Canadiens owner Geoff Molson said. 'A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honours. He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player.'

How Did Claude Lemieux Die?

Read more Claude Lemieux's Final Appearance Is Sparking Emotional Reactions Across the Hockey World Claude Lemieux's Final Appearance Is Sparking Emotional Reactions Across the Hockey World

ESPN reported that Lemieux died by suicide, according to authorities. On Thursday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed their deputies responded to an attempted suicide at a furniture showroom owned by Lemieux and his wife, per The Athletic.

The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lemieux's death but declined to release an official report, citing a Florida statute exempting suicide cases from public records requirements, according to the outlet.

Fans, colleagues, and rivals expressed their condolences in the aftermath. These include former Detroit Red Wings forward Darren McCarty, who was one of Lemieux's fiercest competitors on the ice. 'This is extremely sad no matter what feelings from past or present you hold,' McCarty wrote on X. 'My thoughts and prayers to his family and friends and people who got to see the person off the ice wasn't the person on.'

Just heard the news on #ClaudeLemieux

This is extremely sad no matter what feelings from past or present you hold. My thoughts and prayers to his family and friends and people who got to see the person off the ice wasn’t the person on. As I’ve said and will always call it as I… — Darren McCarty (@DarrenMcCarty4) May 28, 2026

'And please. If you are struggling at all please reach out and talk to someone,' McCarty's added, fueling speculation over Lemieux's passing. 'Suicide is a tragic end to any life... a permanent solution to one of life's temporary problems. My heart truly goes out to his family and friends,' one user commented.

'Tough to know he was struggling so much u see the surface,' another user replied. 'I hope one day even the toughest people are earth physically take the time to care for themselves mentally and not feel like it's weakness. RIP Claude and condolences to his family and friends.'

Career Highlights and Aggressive Play Style

Lemieux won the Stanley Cup four times with three different teams: Montreal in 1986, New Jersey in 1995 and 2000, and Colorado in 1996. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1995, scoring 13 goals in 20 postseason games with the New Jersey Devils.

Lemieux was an accomplished player, but he was also infamous for his abrasive style of play. During Game 6 of the 1996 Western Conference finals, he received a penalty and two-game suspension after hitting Detroit Red Wings' Kris Draper from behind, resulting in facial injuries requiring surgery. McCarty alluded to that hit in his X post, stating, 'If your on the ICE with Claude Lemieux and your turn your back. YOU Are an IDIOT. But off the ICE I'll turn mine.'

Lemieux finished his NHL career with 786 points and 1,777 penalty minutes in 1,215 games before becoming a player agent representing stars like Timo Meier and Moritz Seider. On Monday, one of hockey's most polarizing figures received a champion's welcome when he emerged at Bell Centre holding the Canadiens' famous flaming torch aloft.

Joe Sakic, Avalanche president and former teammate, called Lemieux 'a terrific hockey player, a fierce competitor and a champion in every way' who was also 'a loyal friend who would do anything for his teammates.' Sakic added that 'most importantly he was a wonderful family man and there is nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his grandchildren.'