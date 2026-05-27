A blockbuster trade idea linked Kawhi Leonard to the Minnesota Timberwolves but a Los Angeles Clippers insider doesn't see it happening.

The potential massive deal stemmed from the belief that the Timberwolves are eager to find a final piece to elevate their roster, and acquiring a proven championship anchor like Leonard has suddenly become a compelling storyline. It was even brought up to Law Murray, the Clippers beat reporter for The Athletic during a recent podcast interview.

What's the Deal?

Under the proposed trade package, the Timberwolves would send a haul to California to secure Leonard's services. The deal suggests Minnesota would part ways with defensive anchor Rudy Gobert, forward Julius Randle, and two valuable first-round draft picks, specifically in 2026 and 2033.

In return, the Clippers would send out Leonard alongside guard Bradley Beal. Crucially, Beal holds a hefty 5 million dollar player option for the 2026-27 season, making the financial math of the exchange a massive commitment for the Timberwolves.

Despite the excitement building around the hypothetical deal, Murray spoke out about the rumours and stated that such a trade is simply not realistic. Appraising the current market and the internal mindset of the Los Angeles front office, Murray expressed deep scepticism that a transaction of this magnitude would actually cross the finish line.

'No. To be blunt, no,' he said via Sports Illustrated.

The Clippers Should Stick with Kawhi

Murray acknowledged that the deal would admittedly be very good for the Timberwolves, allowing them to pair Leonard with Anthony Edwards. However, Murray firmly believes it is still best for the Clippers to stick with Leonard.

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In his expert view, Leonard remains the most valuable asset among all the players mentioned in the trade framework, making a simple swap counterproductive to Los Angeles' goals.

'The Timberwolves one is probably the best of those. It actually makes pretty good sense for Minnesota. I'm sure Minnesota would love to pair (Jaden) McDaniels, who works out with Kawhi, with Anthony Edwards,' Murray explained. 'That allows them to look at next season and say, 'We can take another leap here,' whereas the Clippers would get the better players out of all those guys who you're saying could come back to the Clippers. It's not the best draft capital, but it's the best players, and guys who are probably a little bit closer in terms of their deals are going to be up soon enough where you can move on from them.'

'The best case is the Clippers just keeping Kawhi and making it work, because Kawhi is clearly the best of those players, and I don't think that draft capital is worth trading him for the dudes who would be coming back. Like the floor of those dudes are in the basement. That's a problem,' he added.

The Timberwolves are not the only Western Conference heavyweight to eye the former Finals MVP. The Golden State Warriors reportedly pursued Kawhi before the 2025-26 trade deadline. However, it is yet to be known if the Warriors will offer a fresh trade package for him this offseason.

Leonard's trade value remains incredibly high due to an exceptional individual performance last season. He silenced critics by appearing in 65 regular-season games, meeting the league threshold to secure a spot on the 2025-26 All-NBA Second Team. The veteran forward averaged a stellar, career-high 27.9 points per game to go along with 6.4 rebounds.