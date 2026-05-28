Emily in Paris star Pierre Deny passed away on Monday after a hard-fought battle with ALS.

French actor Pierre Deny has died at age 69 from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, his family confirmed. 'It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny, which occurred this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS,' his daughters announced in a statement.

Pierre Deny's Cause of Death Confirmed

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing muscle paralysis. The condition impairs the afflicted's ability to move, speak, and breathe, according to the Mayo Clinic. The speed at which symptoms progress and escalate varies, but it was likely swift in Deny's case, based on his daughters' statement.

ALS is 100 per cent fatal and incurable at the moment. Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane also succumbed to the condition last February at 53, ten months after he publicly confirmed his diagnosis.

Pierre Deny in Emily in Paris and French TV

Deny played fashion boss Louis de Léon in Emily in Paris, appearing in seasons three and four alongside co-stars Ashley Park and Lily Collins. The news comes a week after Collins announced they have started filming the sixth and final season of the series.

Read more 5 Photos of Pierre Deny, 69, as Fans Mourn the 'Emily in Paris' Star's Tragic ALS Battle 5 Photos of Pierre Deny, 69, as Fans Mourn the 'Emily in Paris' Star's Tragic ALS Battle

'We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family,' a Paramount Television spokesperson said. 'Our hearts go out to the individual's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.' The Emily in Paris team have yet to issue an official statement.

Deny's fans and colleagues took to social media with heartfelt tributes, many recounting his decades-long legacy. Fans also overwhelmed his recent Instagram posts with condolences.

Deny started acting in the 80s, with notable roles in French TV series Sous Le Soleil, Une femme d'honneur and Cinq soeurs. Before Emily in Paris, he played Dr. Renaud Dumaze in over 500 episodes of French soap Demain Nous Appartient.

Details of Deny's condition was largely kept from the public, which made the news of his passing more heartbreaking.

'A little under a decade of shared life that shouldn't have ended so quickly and so brutally,' Luce Mouchel, Deny's co-star in Demain Nous Appartient, stated. 'I'm thinking of your daughters and their exceptional courage. I'm thinking of you, of my last visit and your sparkling eyes. Rest in peace, Dr. Dumaze.'

Deny's Death Raises ALS Awareness

ALS doesn't have a cure, but research has made significant headway into understanding the disease. Six drugs have now been approved by the FDA for genetic ALS subtypes, with documented benefits in slowing disease progression, prolonging survival, and managing symptoms.

Multiple campaigns for ALS awareness have also been launched, most prominently the Ice Bucket Challenge trend of 2014.

Deny played nearly 70 roles throughout his career, but his one dream role will sadly remain unfulfilled. 'I liked all my characters from stage or film, which have left their marks,' he said in a 2009 interview. 'But ... if I could choose for one day and amuse myself a bit, I would happily wear the costume of 'James Bond' for 24 hours..!!!'