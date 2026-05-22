Kyle Busch has died at the age of 41 following a sudden illness, NASCAR confirmed on Thursday. Tributes quickly poured in from across the motorsports world after news of the two-time Cup Series champion's death was announced by his family, NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing.

Busch's team had revealed earlier in the day that the driver had been hospitalised with what was described as a 'severe illness'. Further details about the illness were not immediately released publicly, while the family requested privacy following the announcement of his death.

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NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing described Busch as one of the most influential drivers of his generation following confirmation of his death. During a career spanning more than two decades, he won two NASCAR Cup Series championships and established himself as one of the sport's most successful drivers across multiple national series.

One Of NASCAR's Biggest Stars

Busch had spent more than two decades competing at NASCAR's highest level. He won Cup championships in 2015 and 2019 and recorded 63 Cup Series victories, placing him ninth on NASCAR's all-time wins list.

His success extended across NASCAR's national divisions, where he also collected 102 victories in what is now known as the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and 69 wins in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Born in Las Vegas on 2 May 1985, Busch grew up in a racing family alongside his older brother Kurt Busch, who also became a NASCAR champion. He began racing competitively at a young age before progressing through NASCAR's development system during his teenage years.

Busch made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2004 and became a full-time driver with Hendrick Motorsports the following season. He later joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008, beginning a long-running partnership with Toyota that produced the majority of his Cup victories and both of his championships.

'Rowdy' Persona Made Busch A Polarising Figure

Throughout his career, Busch developed a reputation as one of NASCAR's most competitive and divisive personalities. While many supporters embraced his aggressive driving style through the loyal 'Rowdy Nation' fanbase, others criticised his outspoken approach and on-track incidents.

The nickname 'Rowdy' became closely linked to Busch during his rise through the sport and remained part of his public image throughout his career.

After leaving Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of the 2022 season, Busch joined Richard Childress Racing to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet. He won three races during his first season with the team in 2023, although he was experiencing the longest winless stretch of his career before his death.

Busch's final NASCAR Cup Series victory came at World Wide Technology Raceway in June 2023.

NASCAR Pays Tribute To Former Champion

In the statement announcing his death, NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing described Busch as 'a rare talent' whose impact on the sport extended beyond championships and race victories.

NASCAR also noted Busch's role in helping develop younger drivers through his Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports. The organisation became one of the most successful teams in the Truck Series during his ownership.

Busch is survived by his wife Samantha, whom he married in 2010, their two children Brexton and Lennix, his parents Tom and Gaye Busch, and his brother Kurt.

NASCAR said further information regarding memorial arrangements and tributes would be released at a later date.