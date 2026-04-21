Read more Disney Layoffs: 1,000 Jobs Cut After New CEO Takes Over — Here's Why Disney Layoffs: 1,000 Jobs Cut After New CEO Takes Over — Here's Why

The Walt Disney Company is facing sharp criticism after reports suggested its new chief executive, Josh D'Amaro, could receive an annual pay package worth as much as $45m, even as around 1,000 employees lose their jobs. The cuts have landed on teams responsible for the kind of work that built Disney's reputation in the first place.

Many of those affected are long-serving artists and illustrators, character designers and technical staff such as environment specialists. These are the people behind the films and stories audiences know so well. For many watching, the timing has prompted difficult questions about priorities at one of the world's most influential entertainment companies.

The layoffs come at a time when the wider media and tech sector is tightening its belt. But inside Disney, the contrast between executive pay and job losses feels personal. It has left a sense of unease and quiet anxiety across creative teams.

A Growing Divide Inside Disney

The job cuts are part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at cutting costs and streamlining operations, as D'Amaro said in a memo. According to World Socialist Web Site, more than 1,000 workers are set to go across several divisions, including animation studios, television networks and sports.

The animation and visual effects teams, which sit at the heart of Disney's output, are expected to take a significant hit, particularly the Marvel Studios Visual Development Department.

These are not roles that can be easily filled. They demand years of training and experience. Losing that depth of talent risks slowing production and chipping away at the consistency audiences expect.

At the same time, the scale of the chief executive's potential pay has drawn criticism. Executive packages are often tied to performance, but the gap between that figure and the losses facing ordinary staff is hard to ignore.

Why Marvel Studios Felt the Blow

The cuts have hit Marvel Studios particularly hard. Once seen as Disney's most dependable hitmaker, Marvel has come under pressure after a run of mixed box office results and rising production costs.

As reported by Forbes, the layoffs have affected teams working in visual effects and post-production. These roles are central to Marvel's distinctive look, which relies heavily on complex digital work.

Reducing staff in these areas could change how future projects come together. Some insiders worry about delays or shifts in creative direction as smaller teams take on heavier workloads.

Based on the report, almost the entire department at Marvel Studios has been laid off, leaving only a small core of full-time production staff to manage hiring on a project-by-project basis.

The Role of Leadership and Strategy

The restructuring is tied to a wider strategic push led by D'Amaro and other senior executives. Disney has been trying to steady its finances after a period of rapid expansion in streaming and content production.

Internal changes have focused on cutting layers of management and reducing costs, Vulture reported. Even so, the impact has not been evenly shared. Creative teams have taken on much of the burden.

That has led to criticism that cost-cutting is falling most heavily on those who create the content, rather than those who oversee it.

Industry-Wide Cuts Signal Deeper Trouble

When it comes to layoffs, Disney is not alone. Other companies, including Sony, Snapchat and Artnet, have also announced job cuts in recent months. The pattern points to a broader shift as media and tech firms respond to slower growth and changing habits.

Streaming is no longer expanding at the pace seen during the pandemic. Advertising revenue has also become less predictable. Together, these pressures are forcing companies to rethink spending and staffing.

Still, the personal cost is hard to overlook. Across the industry, workers are left facing uncertainty as businesses put efficiency ahead of expansion.

A Question of Value

For Disney, the debate runs deeper than the numbers. It goes to the heart of how the company values its people. The artists and technicians who bring its stories to life are now questioning where they stand.

The gap between executive rewards and job losses has come to symbolise a wider imbalance. It leaves a straightforward but uncomfortable question hanging in the air. Who really drives success in the entertainment industry?

As Disney moves ahead, the answer may shape not only its future, but also the trust of the people behind its magic.