Reddit's CEO Steve Huffman has said the company plans to 'go heavy' on hiring new graduates, positioning early-career talent as a key advantage at a time when artificial intelligence is widely expected to reshape entry-level white-collar jobs.

His comments come as industry leaders continue to warn that AI could significantly reduce demand for junior roles in fields such as software engineering, finance and analytics.

Speaking on the Sourcery with Molly O'Shea podcast, Huffman argued that graduates entering the workforce today are 'AI native' workers who are already highly effective at using generative AI tools, giving them a productivity edge over more experienced hires who are adapting from older workflows.

Reddit CEO's Hiring Strategy for Graduates

Huffman said Reddit intends to continue prioritising new graduates, particularly in engineering roles, despite wider uncertainty in the job market. He described recent graduates as uniquely equipped for modern development environments shaped by artificial intelligence.

'The kids coming out of college right now learned how to programme with AI,' Huffman said. 'They are really good at it. It is the old people like me. I do not want to not write code anymore. The younger people do not have that baggage, they just write with AI.'

His remarks, as reported by Entrepreneur, highlight Reddit's continued focus on early-career hiring even as AI reshapes entry-level work.

AI Native Workers and Changing Entry-Level Roles

Huffman's description of graduates as 'AI native' workers highlights a growing shift in how companies evaluate early-career talent in the age of generative AI. He argued that younger workers have grown up alongside tools such as ChatGPT and Midjourney, making them naturally more comfortable integrating AI into daily tasks.

Rather than seeing AI as a replacement for junior employees, Huffman framed it as a force multiplier that allows engineers and other staff to build products more quickly.

This approach suggests that entry-level roles may evolve rather than disappear, with greater emphasis on AI-assisted productivity from day one.

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He also noted that top graduates tend to move quickly in the job market, meaning companies like Reddit must act fast to secure them before competitors.

Reddit's AI Integration Across Products and Data

Reddit's hiring strategy comes as the company continues to expand its use of artificial intelligence across its platform.

The company has introduced AI-powered features such as Reddit Answers, which generates responses to user questions based on community discussions.

In addition, Reddit has positioned its large archive of user-generated content as a valuable data source for major AI developers, including licensing agreements with firms such as Google and OpenAI. These developments place AI at the centre of both Reddit's product strategy and its long-term business model.

Huffman's focus on hiring AI-capable graduates aligns with this direction, ensuring that internal teams are equipped to build and maintain AI-driven features at scale.

Industry Warnings Over Entry-Level White-Collar Jobs

Despite Reddit's optimistic stance, several technology leaders have issued warnings about the impact of artificial intelligence on junior employment.

Dario Amodei, chief executive of AI company Anthropic, has suggested that AI could eliminate a significant share of entry-level white-collar jobs by 2030, potentially pushing unemployment higher if disruption occurs rapidly.

Meanwhile, AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton has warned that advanced systems could eventually replace large portions of office-based work, with a single human using AI tools potentially replacing the output of multiple workers.

These predictions have intensified concerns among students and early-career professionals entering competitive fields such as software engineering, where automation is increasingly capable of handling routine coding tasks.

Shifting Expectations for Early-Career Talent in Tech

Huffman's position places Reddit among a group of companies that see AI as an opportunity to enhance workforce productivity rather than reduce headcount. He said that even if engineers become significantly more productive through AI tools, the company would respond by building more products rather than shrinking teams.

The contrast between corporate hiring strategies and industry warnings reflects an ongoing debate over how artificial intelligence will reshape entry-level white-collar work in the years ahead, particularly as companies accelerate adoption of generative AI across core operations.