Florida authorities arrested 281 people during a seven-day undercover operation targeting child sexual exploitation and human trafficking, including 17 theme park employees. The investigation resulted in 488 new charges, including 198 felonies, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The officials announced the results of Operation Polk Around & Find Out II on Friday, 30 October 2026. Led by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the multi-agency investigation involved two simultaneous undercover operations targeting adults seeking sexual encounters with minors and suspected human trafficking offences.

'Predators who target Florida's children will be hunted down and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,' Uthmeier said in the official announcement. However, arrests and charges do not establish guilt, and the allegations against individual suspects must be determined through the courts.

Judd said investigators encountered disturbing online communications while investigating suspected child sexual predators. He urged parents to monitor their children's online activity and educate them about potential dangers. The sheriff said proactive monitoring could help identify suspicious approaches before children are harmed.

The figures appeared in a news release published by the Florida Attorney General's Office on 30 October. The announcement outlined the arrests, charges and participating agencies involved in the investigation.

Two Undercover Stings Result in 281 Arrests

The first operation targeted adults who travelled to meet people they believed were children for unlawful sexual activity. It resulted in 32 arrests, according to officials. Under Florida law, travelling to meet a minor for unlawful sexual activity can constitute a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

A separate human trafficking operation accounted for 249 arrests. Authorities identified 117 alleged sex buyers and 122 people arrested on prostitution-related charges. These figures describe arrests and allegations, not convictions.

Those arrested had a combined 798 previous charges, including 358 felonies, according to the release. Nine people were reportedly on probation for previous offences, including bank robbery and cruelty towards a child. Another nine had been arrested in earlier sheriff's office operations, including two during the first Polk Around & Find Out operation earlier in 2026.

Authorities also reported that 24 firearms were brought to the operation. Thirty-two people faced drug possession charges involving substances including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

Theme Park Employees Among Those Arrested

The 17 theme park employees were among those arrested during the investigation. However, the attorney general's release did not identify their employers, so their specific workplaces cannot be established from that document alone.

Only 40 of the 281 people arrested lived in Polk County, according to officials. The others reportedly came from elsewhere in Florida, 20 other US states and 18 countries.

Authorities said 32 people arrested were in the United States unlawfully, including individuals from Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico and Haiti. Sixteen had been transferred to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, according to the release. Immigration status does not, by itself, establish guilt in the criminal allegations.

The operation involved local police departments, county sheriff's offices, state agencies and federal law enforcement. Participating organisations included the US Secret Service, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Army Criminal Investigation Division. One More Child and the Florida Department of Children and Families supported potential trafficking victims.

Uthmeier's office also reported that more than 2,300 child predators had been arrested since he took office in February 2025. This cumulative figure refers to arrests, rather than convictions, and was not independently verified for this article.