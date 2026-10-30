A prominent supporter of President Donald Trump has been indicted on child sexual abuse material charges in Ohio. Adam Radogna, 37, who owns an Italian restaurant in Brook Park, faces 10 felony counts following an investigation, Cuyahoga County prosecutors announced on Wednesday, 28 October 2026.

The indictment followed a search of Radogna's home on 22 October, when investigators allegedly discovered multiple files containing child sexual abuse material. Radogna, known among Trump's dedicated rallygoers as 'Front Row Joe', has denied wrongdoing through a statement issued by his restaurant.

Trump Supporter Adam Radogna Faces 10 Felony Charges

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, investigators identified Radogna's residence during a joint federal and state investigation involving a file-sharing network.

The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force subsequently executed a search warrant at his Brook Park home.

Prosecutors allege investigators recovered multiple files containing child sexual abuse material from electronic devices belonging to Radogna. He was arrested without incident.

A grand jury subsequently indicted him on two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

He also faces seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and one count of possessing criminal tools.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley defended the investigation in a strongly worded statement, emphasising the importance of proactive law enforcement.

The charges remain allegations, and Radogna is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Adam Radogna's Restaurant Rejects Allegations as 'Baseless'

Radogna owns Adamo's Italian Restaurant in Brook Park, southwest of Cleveland.

Following his arrest, the restaurant issued a Facebook statement defending its owner and confirming that the business remained open.

The statement described the allegations as 'baseless and false' and expressed confidence in his eventual exoneration.

'We appreciate your continued support as we expect speedy exoneration,' the restaurant wrote, according to local reporting.

The Facebook statement was subsequently removed.

Radogna was released after posting a $75,000 (£57,000) bond on 23 October. He was also placed under home detention and ordered to surrender his passports.

His arraignment at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center had not been scheduled when prosecutors announced the indictment.

Who Is Adam Radogna, the Trump Supporter Known as 'Front Row Joe'?

Beyond his restaurant business, Radogna is known for regularly attending Trump's political rallies.

He belongs to an informal group of supporters called the 'Front Row Joes', who travel across the country seeking prominent positions at presidential events.

During a 2024 interview with NJ.com, Radogna said he had attended more than 40 Trump rallies.

'We have members from all over the country. It's no more than 30 or 40 of us and we just love to support Donald Trump,' he said.

His social media profiles have featured photographs with Trump and other Republican political figures.

However, there is no evidence connecting Trump or those photographed with Radogna to the alleged offences.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation remains ongoing. Radogna is expected to appear before the Cuyahoga County court for arraignment at a later date.