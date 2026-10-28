An 18-year-old man has been charged after a gay man was allegedly lured to a park in Ellisville, Missouri, through the dating app Grindr and beaten by a group of attackers. Police are investigating whether those involved may have carried out other assaults.

Abdulwareth A. Alahmad faces felony charges of first-degree assault and first-degree property damage motivated by discrimination following the alleged attack at Bluebird Park at about 2.20am on Wednesday, 21 October, according to charging documents cited by local media.

Alahmad was released on his own recognisance on Monday, 26 October, while the investigation continued. His attorney, Jay Kanzler, has said his client was wrongly identified. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 17 November, according to local reports.

How the Alleged Grindr Attack Unfolded

The victim told investigators he had arranged to meet someone using the name 'Adam' through a dating app. According to the charging documents, the person he believed was Adam allegedly told him, 'I actually hate gay people.'

Four other males then emerged from nearby bushes, the documents state. The group allegedly punched the victim in the head and torso, continuing to punch and kick him after he fell to the ground.

Police said the attackers used homophobic and racist slurs and demanded the victim's belongings. During the confrontation, the victim dropped his iPhone 16, which was later found smashed at the park.

The victim managed to reach his car and drive to the Ellisville Police Department, where he reported the incident. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to reports citing investigators.

Surveillance footage with audio captured the alleged attack, police said. Detectives also used Flock licence-plate camera footage to trace a vehicle seen leaving the park. Investigators said the victim identified Alahmad in a photo lineup.

These details form part of the allegations against Alahmad and have not been tested in court.

Police Search for Other Suspects

Ellisville police said several people were allegedly involved and that investigators were still working to identify everyone. Authorities believe the other alleged attackers are juveniles and have indicated that further charges may follow.

Police have also raised concerns that the group may have been involved in other attacks that were never reported. They have urged potential victims or anyone with information to contact the department.

The case has renewed attention on the use of dating apps to target people. Chris Conner, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Missouri who has researched hate crimes, told First Alert 4 that apps designed to connect people were also being used to target victims.

The alleged anti-gay remarks described in the charging documents are central to the reported motive. However, the allegations remain unproven, and the charges must be resolved through the criminal justice process.

Attorney Disputes Identification

Kanzler has said the case involves mistaken identity, challenging the allegation that his client was the person who met the victim and took part in the attack.

Ellisville police, meanwhile, have said they are confident officers arrested the right person. The competing positions make identification evidence a significant issue as the case proceeds.

Alahmad was initially held on a reported $200,000 (£150,530) cash-only bond. Following a meeting between his attorney, police and prosecutors on 26 October, he was released on his own recognisance, meaning he was allowed to leave custody without posting bail, according to LGBTQ Nation.

His release does not mean the charges have been dismissed. Ellisville's police chief has said the department had received no indication that prosecutors intended to drop the case, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Preliminary Hearing Set for 17 November

Alahmad's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 17 November. The other alleged attackers have not been publicly identified in the reports reviewed, and police say they are continuing efforts to establish who was involved.

The victim has not been publicly named. Reports say he sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised, but the reports reviewed did not provide a subsequent update on his condition.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been targeted in a similar incident, or who has information about the alleged attack, to contact the Ellisville Police Department.

For investigators, the next steps include identifying the remaining suspects and pursuing leads into potentially related incidents. For Alahmad, the charges remain allegations, and the question of whether police identified the correct person has yet to be resolved in court.