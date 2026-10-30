Sgt Joel Dejesus, a 37-year-old NYPD supervisor previously assigned to Manhattan's Midtown South Precinct, surrendered to Bronx prosecutors this Thursday on an indictment accusing him of using department computer systems to monitor a female subordinate and her new boyfriend after their relationship ended. He also allegedly shared a naked photo of the woman.

Dejesus pleaded not guilty to computer trespass, official misconduct, and unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image. He was released on his own recognisance because the charges are not eligible for cash bail under New York law, and the New York City Police Department confirmed he has been suspended without pay.

The arrest raises questions about safeguards against the misuse of confidential police intelligence systems. NYPD policy states that department computer systems are intended for official business, with misuse potentially attracting disciplinary or criminal penalties.

Alleged Unauthorised Surveillance and Database Abuse

Prosecutors allege that Dejesus improperly accessed NYPD computer systems and used department resources to obtain information about the movements of his former partner and her new boyfriend.

Dejesus allegedly used NYPD computer systems to look up his former partner and her new boyfriend, according to police sources. Public personnel records show Dejesus served in the Narcotics Borough Bronx and the 41st Precinct.

Court documents allege these unauthorised tracking sessions occurred on several dates between 10 August 2024 and 27 July 2025, spanning roughly 11 months.

According to the allegations outlined in the indictment, Dejesus accessed the systems without authorisation to monitor his former partner and her new boyfriend. A published arrest notice records that Dejesus was arrested within the 44th Precinct in the Bronx at 9:15 am on 29 October.

The NYPD's wider surveillance tools include licence-plate readers, which record vehicle registration details, images, and the date, time and location of a vehicle's passage. The available reporting does not identify which systems Dejesus allegedly accessed.

Naked Photo Allegedly Shared After Split

The grand jury indictment covers both alleged database misuse and the alleged sharing of intimate images. Prosecutors are charging Dejesus with unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image, citing a distinct timeline of events.

Prosecutors allege that Dejesus disseminated intimate photographs of the woman between 13 July and 31 July 2024, after their relationship ended. The woman is identified as a subordinate officer under Dejesus's supervision, but it was not immediately clear where Dejesus allegedly distributed the photos.

The photo-sharing allegation also predates the alleged database searches by about a month. This particular charge is considered a class A misdemeanour under New York Penal Law 245.15. The law also covers images originally taken with consent when the person depicted had a reasonable expectation they would remain private.

Arraignment and NYPD Response

At his arraignment in Bronx Supreme Court, Dejesus pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognisance. His next court appearance is scheduled for 16 December, and the NYPD said he has been suspended without pay.

Department records show Dejesus joined the force in January 2012 and earned $170,000 (£126,652) in 2025. Dejesus previously served at Manhattan's Midtown South Precinct, which covers areas including Times Square and Penn Station.