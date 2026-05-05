A powerful cold front moving south from Canada is set to trigger a snow storm warning across Colorado this week, bringing a dramatic shift from spring warmth to winter conditions within hours.

Temperatures are forecast to fall sharply from the 70s into near-freezing levels, accompanied by widespread snow, a hard freeze risk and hazardous travel conditions across the Front Range and mountain regions.

Rapid Temperature Drop as Cold Front Moves In

Meteorologists report that a series of cold fronts will move into Colorado late Monday into Tuesday, driving a steep temperature decline across the state.

Conditions are expected to shift from mild spring weather into winter-like cold, with readings falling from the 70s to the 30s and near freezing by Tuesday. According to Colorado Public Radio, the incoming system is expected to bring rain, snow and freezing temperatures as it moves across the Front Range.

The system is being driven by a surge of cold Canadian air pushing into the Rockies, creating what forecasters describe as a spring weather rollercoaster. The rapid drop in temperatures is expected to coincide with the arrival of widespread snowfall, marking a significant weather reversal after recent warm conditions.

Winter Storm Warning Across Denver Metro and Front Range

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Denver metro area, with forecasters warning of accumulating snow and potentially disruptive conditions. Snowfall totals in the metro are expected to range between 3 and 9 inches, with higher amounts likely on the western side of the city where colder conditions will support greater accumulation.

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The Palmer Divide is forecast to see between 4 and 12 inches of snow, while northern Colorado communities such as Fort Collins and Greeley may receive between 2 and 6 inches.

In southern Colorado, Colorado Springs could see 1 to 5 inches, while Pueblo is expected to receive only light snowfall.

Downtown Denver and lower elevations are likely to see reduced totals due to warmer ground temperatures, though officials warn that even lighter accumulation could still cause travel disruption.

Heavy Snow Forecast for Mountain Regions

The most significant snowfall is expected in the central and northern Colorado mountains above 8,000 feet. Forecast models indicate totals of 10 to 24 inches in higher elevations, particularly near Rocky Mountain National Park.

Communities such as Red Feather Lakes and Winter Park are expected to receive between 12 and 20 inches of snow. Authorities warn that heavy accumulation in these areas could lead to snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and difficult travel conditions lasting through Wednesday.

Travel Disruption Expected Midweek

Forecasters say the most hazardous travel period will likely occur during the Wednesday morning commute. Road conditions are expected to deteriorate late Tuesday into early Wednesday as temperatures fall below freezing and melted snow begins to refreeze.

Sections of Interstate 25, particularly across the Palmer Divide, are expected to experience snow-covered surfaces and low visibility. Meteorologists caution that while some initial snow may melt on impact, overnight freezing will create slick and potentially dangerous road conditions.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve by Wednesday evening as the system moves east and temperatures begin to stabilise.

Hard Freeze Risk and Impact on Vegetation

Alongside snowfall, a hard freeze is expected across much of Colorado. The combination of heavy, wet snow and freezing temperatures is raising concerns about damage to vegetation and trees.

Meteorologists note that the snow will be dense and moisture-heavy, increasing the risk of broken branches, particularly in areas where trees have already leafed out for spring. Residents are being advised to gently remove snow from branches where possible to reduce strain.

Garden experts also warn that newly planted flowers and sensitive vegetation are at risk. Covering plants or bringing them indoors is recommended to limit exposure, as exposed plants are likely to freeze under the incoming cold conditions.

Brief Return to Milder Conditions Later in the Week

Despite the incoming storm, forecasters expect a rapid improvement in weather conditions later in the week. Sunny skies and milder temperatures are forecast to return by Thursday, with highs around the mid-60s.

By Friday, temperatures are expected to climb back into the 70s, marking a swift return to spring conditions after the short-lived winter system.