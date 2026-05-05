A cruise ship carrying passengers linked to a suspected hantavirus outbreak has been denied permission to dock in Cape Verde, as authorities move to prevent any possible public exposure. The move comes despite reassurances from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that the overall risk remains low.

The MV Hondius, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, had been travelling from Ushuaia in Argentina towards West Africa when reports of illness and fatalities emerged. The incident has sparked international concern, with health agencies in multiple countries now coordinating their response.

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Deaths and Infections On Board

The vessel's operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, confirmed that three people have died on board the MV Hondius, which was travelling from Ushuaia in Argentina to Cape Verde off the coast of West Africa.

On Monday, the WHO said there were seven cases of hantavirus identified - two laboratory-confirmed cases and five suspected cases.

According to the operator, the first passenger to die was a Dutch national who passed away on 11 April. The cause of death was not determined onboard.

A second Dutch national, a 69-year-old woman, later collapsed at an airport in South Africa while attempting to return to the Netherlands. She died at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

On 27 April, a British national on the ship became seriously ill and was evacuated to South Africa. The operator said the patient is currently in intensive care in Johannesburg, in critical but stable condition, and that a variant of hantavirus has been identified.

On 2 May, another passenger, a German national, died.

Two crew members, meanwhile, are also experiencing acute respiratory symptoms, and both required urgent medical care.

Passengers Isolated Under Strict Precautions

In response to the outbreak, Oceanwide Expeditions said the passengers are under 'strict precautionary measures', including isolation, hygiene protocols, and medical monitoring.

WHO epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention director Maria Van Kerkhove said there are currently no symptomatic individuals on the ship, though monitoring continues as a precaution.

Emotional Distress Onboard as Passengers Speak Out

As the situation continues, passengers onboard have described rising anxiety and uncertainty.

One passenger, Jake Rosmarin, who had been posting regularly about the voyage before the outbreak, appeared visibly shaken in a video shared from what seemed to be his cabin.

'What is happening right now is very real for all of us here,' he said on Instagram. 'There is a lot of uncertainty and that's the hardest part. All we want right now is to feel safe, to have clarity and to get home.'

In another post, the US travel blogger said the most difficult part was not knowing what would happen next. 'We're not just headlines: we are people,' Rosmarin said, fighting back tears in a video posted to social media. 'People with families, with lives, with people waiting for us at home. There's a lot of uncertainty, and that's the hardest part.'

Cape Verde Denies Entry, International Response

Cape Verde's health authorities confirmed they have denied the ship permission to dock at the Port of Praia, citing the need to protect public health.

Maria da Luz Lima, head of the National Institute of Public Health, said the decision ensures there will be 'no contact between the passengers and the country', AFP reported.

Authorities in Cape Verde are coordinating with officials in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom to manage the situation. This includes ongoing clinical monitoring and preparations for possible medical evacuations, including air ambulance transfers if required.

Oceanwide Expeditions said it is now considering the Canary Islands in Spain as an alternative location for disembarkation, where further medical screening and treatment could take place. South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases is also conducting contact tracing in and around Johannesburg to assess potential exposure linked to evacuated passengers.

WHO Says Risk Remains Low Despite Deaths

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said the risk to the wider public remains 'low' and there is no need for panic or travel restrictions.

He stressed that hantavirus infections are rare and are typically linked to exposure to infected rodents.

Despite the fatalities onboard, the WHO said it is working urgently with international partners to support affected patients and manage the situation.

Oceanwide Expeditions added that it is coordinating with Dutch authorities for the repatriation of two crew members, the body of a deceased passenger, and a travelling companion. The company said the accompanying guest is not showing any symptoms.