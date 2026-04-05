Storm Dave is forecast to slam into northern parts of the UK over the Easter weekend, with the Met Office warning that blizzard conditions, 90mph winds and up to 12 inches of snow could hit parts of Scotland from Friday afternoon into the early hours of Sunday.

The news came after the Met Office issued an updated yellow snow warning for northern Scotland, active from 2pm today until 3am on Sunday. The alert, which covers higher ground and some lower-lying areas, sets out the risk of heavy snowfall, drifting snow in open country and potential disruption to power and travel. It is the latest in a string of volatile spring weather episodes that have repeatedly derailed holiday plans in recent years.

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Storm Dave Warning Puts Northern Scotland On Alert

According to the Met Office, Storm Dave is expected to bring a stark split in conditions, with some areas seeing heavy snow while others are hit by driving rain and flooding. On ground above around 200m, forecasters say snow depths could reach as much as 30cm, while lower levels are likely to see between 5cm and 10cm.

Those numbers are not abstract. In exposed routes across the Highlands, that much snow, combined with 'strengthening winds bringing drifting of lying snow', as the Met Office puts it, is more than enough to block roads, strand vehicles and cut off smaller communities. The agency is already warning that some rural locations risk becoming isolated for a time.

Travel disruption is not just possible but, in practical terms, almost built in. Snowfall totals of this kind, layered on to gale-force gusts, tend to hit road and rail at the same time, limiting options when things start to go wrong. The Met Office says delays on roads are likely, with some vehicles 'becoming stranded', and has flagged probable interruptions to bus and train services as conditions deteriorate.

Power infrastructure is also in the line of fire. Heavy, wet snow and gusts rising towards 90mph on higher ground leave power lines and exposed substations particularly vulnerable. In its latest guidance, the Met Office notes that 'power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected', a familiar warning but one that usually signals genuine concern behind the scenes at network operators.

Households in the warning area are being urged to take the message seriously. Emergency planners advise people to keep torches and spare batteries where they can find them in the dark, charge mobile devices early and consider having power packs ready in case outages last longer than expected. It is basic advice but remains the difference between a temporary inconvenience and a more testing night.

Storm Dave Brings Blizzard Fears And 'Hammering' For Ireland

For motorists, Storm Dave raises a different set of calculations. With the Easter weekend traditionally one of the busiest periods on UK roads, the prospect of blizzard-like conditions on Saturday night, when winds are expected to reach around 65km/h in some areas, is far from ideal. Drivers heading north are being told to pack warm clothing, food, water and simple emergency kit such as blankets and warning triangles, even for relatively short journeys.

There is also the awkward reality that not everyone will see snow. Some regions inside and close to the warning zone could instead face heavy rain as slightly milder air pushes in and temperatures hover around freezing. That brings surface water, slush and a heightened risk of localised flooding, particularly where drains are already under strain. Forecasters are blunt that conditions will vary sharply over small distances.

Storm Dave is not stopping at the UK mainland either. Meteorologists say Ireland will also be 'hammered' by very windy weather and heavy rain on Saturday, with the system dragging in bands of showers and stronger gusts as it moves through. Easter Sunday is expected to feel markedly colder, with daytime temperatures only reaching about 7–10 degrees and scattered showers bringing the possibility of hail.

As always with fast-developing systems, precise snowfall totals and peak wind speeds will only be confirmed once Storm Dave has passed. Forecasts can and do shift as new data arrives, so local conditions may differ from early projections and should be treated with a measure of caution. What is clear for now is that the combination of 90mph gusts, up to 30cm of snow on high ground and saturated ground lower down is more than enough to test Britain's already frayed patience with the weather.