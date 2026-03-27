Millions of people across the US state of Ohio are under severe weather alerts as a storm system moves through the Midwest and Ohio Valley. Forecasters have warned of possible tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail as conditions develop on Friday, 27 March.

The National Weather Service (NWS) and Storm Prediction Center have issued risk warnings covering parts of Ohio and neighbouring states. A Level 3 out of 5 risk has been outlined for areas including central Ohio, with lower-level risks extending across a wider region.

Officials in Ohio said emergency operations had been activated ahead of the storms. The system is expected to affect several major population centres, including Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus, as it moves east through the evening.

Read more Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Here's What Places in the US Should Be on Tornado Watch Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Here's What Places in the US Should Be on Tornado Watch

50 Million People in Risk Zone

According to the Storm Prediction Centre, around 50 million people across the Midwest and Ohio Valley are within the broader risk area. The highest risk zone includes parts of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, where conditions are considered favourable for severe thunderstorms.

Forecasters said all types of severe weather are possible, including strong wind gusts and hail. Wind speeds could exceed 75 miles per hour in some areas, which was cited as a factor in raising the risk level.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has increased the Severe Weather Outlook to an Enhanced Risk (Category 3 of 5) for parts of the Ohio Valley tomorrow (Thursday). The strongest storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes. For the latest:… pic.twitter.com/k2pa545lXK — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 25, 2026

SIGNIFICANT SEVERE WEATHER is expected today across the Ohio Valley and Midwest!



Very large hail (2"+), damaging winds (60-80 MPH) and a few tornadoes are possible, with a potential for a strong tornado or two.



Storms will fire up between 2-4pm as supercells, with the initial… pic.twitter.com/KWw78i8mTo — Max Velocity (@MaxVelocityWX) March 26, 2026

Cold Front Driving Severe Weather Conditions

The storms are being driven by a cold front moving through the region, interacting with warm and humid air already in place. This combination can support the development of organised storm systems capable of producing damaging weather.

Meteorologists said storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and become more organised into a line during the evening. Tornadoes remain possible if individual storm cells form ahead of this line.

We are tracking a massive line of severe storms moving through Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. Just look at this crazy hail video from Holgate, OH. We are LIVE NOW covering this dangerous weather system. Tune into the stream immediately to get the latest updates and stay safe!… pic.twitter.com/6x5m3fB8Ei — Ryan Hall, Y’all (@ryanhallyall) March 27, 2026

Timing and Areas Most Affected

Forecasters expect the most severe conditions to occur from late afternoon into the evening as the system moves east. Areas along a corridor stretching from Illinois through Indiana and into Ohio are expected to see the greatest impact.

The storm system is forecast to continue moving towards the Mid-Atlantic by early Saturday. As it progresses, heavy rainfall may affect a wider area, with the risk of localised flooding in some locations.

Authorities Issue Safety Guidance

Local authorities have advised residents to monitor official weather updates and prepare for rapidly changing conditions. Emergency services have warned that severe storms may develop quickly, limiting the time available to take shelter.

Residents have been advised to identify safe indoor locations, such as basements or interior rooms, and to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of severe weather.

The American Red Cross said response teams had been positioned in parts of the region to provide assistance if needed.

Temperature Drop Expected

Behind the cold front, temperatures are expected to fall across much of the Midwest and eastern United States. Forecasts indicate that conditions could drop significantly compared with earlier in the week. Weather agencies said cooler conditions are likely to continue into the weekend as the system moves further east and weakens.

The severe weather alerts in Ohio and surrounding states reflect an increased risk of storms capable of producing tornadoes, strong winds and hail. While the exact development of individual storms remains uncertain, forecasters have warned that conditions are favourable for severe weather. Residents have been advised to follow official guidance as the system moves through the region.