Delta Air Lines will remove all food and beverage service on around 450 daily flights starting 19 May 2026, marking a notable shift in its short-haul travel offering. The move affects routes under 349 miles and will mean economy passengers receive no onboard food or drinks.

The decision reflects a broader recalibration of in-flight service as airlines balance passenger expectations with operational realities. It marks a notable shift in how airlines are redefining service models on shorter flights.

What the New Delta Policy Means for Passengers

Under the revised policy, travellers in Main Cabin and Comfort+ on affected short-haul flights will no longer receive complimentary drinks or snacks, including the previous express service offering of coffee, tea and water.

Passengers flying in First Class will continue to receive standard onboard service, as the changes apply only to economy cabins. The airline's updated model introduces a distance-based system, with flights under 349 miles classified as no-service routes and those at 350 miles or more receiving full beverage and snack service.

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Why Delta Is Cutting Short-Haul Service

The decision by Delta Air Lines to remove in-flight food and beverage service on short-haul routes applies to flights under 349 miles and affects Main Cabin and Comfort+ passengers.

These routes have limited time for cabin service due to short flight durations and operational factors such as turbulence and seatbelt restrictions.

Delta has also removed its previous 'express service' category, which provided limited refreshments including coffee, tea and water on shorter routes. Under the revised distance-based model, economy passengers on flights under 349 miles will no longer receive complimentary food or drinks. In comparison, routes of 350 miles or more will continue to offer full onboard service.

The airline says the updated structure is designed to create a more consistent onboard service model across its network.

Some Routes to Gain Improved Beverage Service

While the policy removes service on hundreds of flights, it also expands it on others. Around 600 flights, particularly those between 350 and 499 miles, will now receive full beverage service instead of limited offerings.

The change reflects a shift in how onboard service is distributed, with full service concentrated on mid-range routes while short-haul flights under 349 miles no longer include complimentary food or drinks.

Social Media Reaction to Delta Service Cuts

The policy has also prompted reactions on TikTok, where users reacted to the removal of complimentary snacks and drinks.

Comments included comparisons between ticket prices and onboard service, with one user writing, 'Ticket is $476 but I can't get a $1.75 pack of Cheez-Its.'

Other posts questioned the decision, with users saying 'And this is why competition should exist,' and describing the airline as 'just going cheap.' One user also joked about bringing their own food onboard for future flights.

Impact on Travellers and Short-Haul Flying

Passengers on affected short-haul routes will need to adjust expectations. Travellers on these routes may need to purchase food and drinks at airports or bring their own onboard before departure.

The change applies only to economy cabins, while First Class service remains unchanged and continues as normal across all affected routes. The change reflects a broader industry trend of balancing efficiency with passenger experience in an era of rising costs and shifting priorities.