A juvenile bystander has been injured and an armed suspect hospitalised following an exchange of gunfire between United States Secret Service officers and a man near the National Mall in Washington, DC. The incident took place at approximately 3:30pm on Monday near 15th Street and Independence Avenue, outside the White House security perimeter.

In an initial statement posted on X, the Secret Service confirmed it was responding to an 'officer-involved shooting' and advised the public to avoid the area as emergency crews arrived at the scene.

According to US Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn, a plainclothes officer identified a 'suspicious individual' believed to be carrying a firearm. Uniformed officers approached the individual, who then fled on foot before turning and firing in the direction of law enforcement personnel.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was taken to hospital. Quinn said he could not confirm the suspect's condition. A male juvenile bystander was also struck and transported to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Officials said initial findings indicate the child was hit by gunfire from the suspect.

U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding. pic.twitter.com/LNUTL2F3gM — U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) May 4, 2026

Suspect Engaged After Attempt to Flee

Authorities said the encounter began when surveillance detection teams observed what appeared to be a concealed weapon on the individual. Officers attempted to make contact, at which point the suspect fled a short distance before discharging a firearm.

The Secret Service said its officers responded in line with use-of-force protocols. A handgun was later recovered at the scene by investigators. The area was secured by federal and local law enforcement, including officers from the Metropolitan Police Department.

White House Briefly Locked Down

The shooting prompted a temporary lockdown of parts of the White House complex. Members of the media were moved from the North Lawn into the briefing room as a precaution shortly after the incident.

🚨 WATCH: Journalists being rushed off the North Lawn into briefing room as precaution after Secret Service shot someone with a gun near the White House pic.twitter.com/Acbz8Fu2mV — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 4, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Secret Service CONFIRMS a man was shot by law enforcement near the White House, causing the White House to be LOCKED DOWN



More details are not immediately available.



Pray for President Trump’s safety, today and every day 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YkKWYSillS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 4, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: An armed man opened fire in the vicinity of JD Vance’s motorcade near the White House, per USSS



The man opened fire on Secret Service, USSS returned fire, taking the shooter down.



NO law enforcement officers were injured



Pray not only for 47, but ALSO VP Vance🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hKzTKpjjaG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 4, 2026

Officials said the exchange of gunfire occurred shortly after Vice President JD Vance's motorcade passed through the area, only minutes before the confrontation unfolded. Authorities have stated there is no indication the suspect approached or attempted to engage with the motorcade, and no injuries were reported among those travelling with the Vice President.

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The proximity of the incident to a senior government movement triggered an immediate escalation in security protocols in the surrounding area.

Investigation Underway Into Motive

The Metropolitan Police Department is leading the use-of-force investigation, with support expected from federal agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Officials have not confirmed a motive.

Quinn said investigators are examining whether the incident was targeted, but no conclusions have been reached.

The Secret Service confirmed that a juvenile bystander was struck after an armed suspect opened fire near the White House. The suspect was shot by Secret Service officers and is now hospitalized, while the juvenile is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/PaSEE8sTgP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 4, 2026

A witness visiting the area told local media that several gunshots were heard before police vehicles quickly converged on the scene.

Security Response and Investigation Continues

The National Mall, one of Washington's most visited public spaces, was temporarily cordoned off as officers secured the scene and conducted evidence collection. Witness images showed law enforcement personnel and crime scene investigators working in the vicinity of the Washington Monument.

Authorities remain on scene as inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officials have said further details will be released as the investigation progresses.