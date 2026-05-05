Child Injured in US Secret Service Shooting Near Washington Monument as Agents Exchange Gunfire With Armed Man
Secret Service officers engage armed suspect near National Mall, prompting White House lockdown.
A juvenile bystander has been injured and an armed suspect hospitalised following an exchange of gunfire between United States Secret Service officers and a man near the National Mall in Washington, DC. The incident took place at approximately 3:30pm on Monday near 15th Street and Independence Avenue, outside the White House security perimeter.
In an initial statement posted on X, the Secret Service confirmed it was responding to an 'officer-involved shooting' and advised the public to avoid the area as emergency crews arrived at the scene.
According to US Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn, a plainclothes officer identified a 'suspicious individual' believed to be carrying a firearm. Uniformed officers approached the individual, who then fled on foot before turning and firing in the direction of law enforcement personnel.
Officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was taken to hospital. Quinn said he could not confirm the suspect's condition. A male juvenile bystander was also struck and transported to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Officials said initial findings indicate the child was hit by gunfire from the suspect.
Suspect Engaged After Attempt to Flee
Authorities said the encounter began when surveillance detection teams observed what appeared to be a concealed weapon on the individual. Officers attempted to make contact, at which point the suspect fled a short distance before discharging a firearm.
The Secret Service said its officers responded in line with use-of-force protocols. A handgun was later recovered at the scene by investigators. The area was secured by federal and local law enforcement, including officers from the Metropolitan Police Department.
White House Briefly Locked Down
The shooting prompted a temporary lockdown of parts of the White House complex. Members of the media were moved from the North Lawn into the briefing room as a precaution shortly after the incident.
Officials said the exchange of gunfire occurred shortly after Vice President JD Vance's motorcade passed through the area, only minutes before the confrontation unfolded. Authorities have stated there is no indication the suspect approached or attempted to engage with the motorcade, and no injuries were reported among those travelling with the Vice President.
The proximity of the incident to a senior government movement triggered an immediate escalation in security protocols in the surrounding area.
Investigation Underway Into Motive
The Metropolitan Police Department is leading the use-of-force investigation, with support expected from federal agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Officials have not confirmed a motive.
Quinn said investigators are examining whether the incident was targeted, but no conclusions have been reached.
A witness visiting the area told local media that several gunshots were heard before police vehicles quickly converged on the scene.
Security Response and Investigation Continues
The National Mall, one of Washington's most visited public spaces, was temporarily cordoned off as officers secured the scene and conducted evidence collection. Witness images showed law enforcement personnel and crime scene investigators working in the vicinity of the Washington Monument.
Authorities remain on scene as inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officials have said further details will be released as the investigation progresses.
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